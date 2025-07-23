Visit of Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann to Skukuza, South Africa, for the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting, 24 to 25 July 2025
Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann will attend the 5th G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting (DMM) in Skukuza, South Africa, from 24 to 25 July 2025, at the invitation of the 2025 South African G20 Presidency. The DMM will be chaired by the Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of South Africa Maropene Ramokgopa.
The G20 DMM will feature discussions on combatting Illicit Financial Flows and Social Protection Floors, among other key development issues, as it seeks to accelerate the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
SMS Sim will also have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the DMM.
SMS Sim will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
23 JULY 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.