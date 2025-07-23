April Woffindin Joins Acrow Canada as Business Development Manager

April Woffindin, Business Development Manager, Acrow Canada Acrow logo

New appointment will strengthen the company’s ongoing growth across Western Canada

Our innovative, sustainable systems and engineering expertise make us the partner of choice for even the most complex projects.” — April Woffindin, Business Development Manager, Acrow Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to announce the appointment of April Woffindin as Business Development Manager for Western Canada. In this role, Woffindin will lead the sales and rental efforts for Acrow’s bridging and shoring solutions across seven provinces. She is based in Edmonton and reports to Oliver Radack, Director of Business Development and Operations for Acrow Canada.“April is a highly experienced construction professional with a strong track record of success in civil infrastructure and project management across both public and private sectors,” said Radack. “She will play a vital role in driving our expansion across key locations in Western Canada."Woffindin added, “I’m proud to build on Acrow’s strong legacy in Canada and help deliver high-quality infrastructure solutions to both new and existing customers. Our innovative, sustainable systems and engineering expertise make us the partner of choice for even the most complex projects.”Before joining Acrow, Woffindin dedicated more than 20 years to Park Paving Ltd., serving in roles of increasing scope and responsibility. Her education includes work in Civil Engineering Technology at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), and she holds a Certified Engineering Technologist (C.E.T.) designation from the Association of Science and Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta (ASET).About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit http://www.acrow.com # # #

