THE XALA FOUNDATION CELEBRATES GRADUATION OF 409 PARTICIPANTS FROM TRANSFORMATIVE 'DISCOVER YOURSELF' PROGRAM

COSTALEGRE, MEXICO, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Xala Foundation , a social impact initiative created by Costalegre’s exclusive development and premier sustainable community Xala , recently marked a major milestone with the graduation of 409 participants from its flagship “Discover Yourself” program, a personal empowerment initiative that has been running for two years. The emotional event brought together both young and old from the town of José María Morelos and surrounding areas who completed the program’s immersive curriculum focused on self-awareness, resilience, and community-building.Xala is a low-impact, conservation-forward destination and community located along Mexico’s pristine Costalegre coastline. Designed as a regenerative development, Xala blends sustainable luxury with social equity by integrating hospitality, agriculture, and cultural preservation across its 3,000 acres of protected land. At its core, Xala aims to set a new standard for place-making, where nature, community, and meaningful travel coexist in balance.Created to help individuals build themselves from within so they can uplift others, the Discover Yourself program exemplifies The Xala Foundation’s core belief: Lasting community change begins with personal growth. The program has become a cornerstone of the Foundation’s health and lifestyle pillar and received strong interest and support from Mexico’s Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP).Reflecting on the vision behind Xala and the guiding philosophy of the Foundation, Xala Co-Founding Partner, Juan Bremer said, “From the beginning, our goal has been a conservation-first approach, building a community that honors the natural beauty and traditional spirit of Costalegre. The ‘Discover Yourself’ program is another expression of that commitment - empowering local talent while celebrating culture, so that as Xala grows, the region thrives in unison.”Director of The Xala Foundation, Cecilia Paredes, also shared her enthusiasm surrounding the event, “The ‘Discover Yourself’ program is about helping people understand their own value and strength so they can become positive forces in their community. This graduation was not only a celebration of personal transformation, but it was a moment of collective hope.”The Foundation’s approach goes beyond traditional aid models by embedding personal development, entrepreneurship, and cultural preservation into the fabric of its work with the community. Its board of directors includes passionate leaders deeply committed to social impact, such as Alejandra Gere, whose philanthropic vision and dedication to community well-being help guide the Foundation’s inclusive and regenerative mission. In 2023 alone, the Foundation engaged over 240 young people in emotional resilience workshops and has worked consistently to support education, well-being, and economic self-sufficiency across the region.Founded by Xala, The Xala Foundation operates in close partnership with the residents of José María Morelos to ensure that the surrounding community benefits from Xala’s long-term presence. Through a holistic model that includes economic resilience, education and culture, and health and lifestyle, the Foundation is committed to creating pathways for sustainable community-led growth.As part of its entrepreneurship programming, 36 local business owners, primarily women, have received support through workshops focused on business development and sustainability. Under its cultural preservation efforts, the Foundation’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration has become a regional attraction, and in schools, the Foundation continues to improve infrastructure and deliver developmental programming in partnership with teachers and families.Addressing the children present, Ricardo Santa Cruz, Co-Founding Partner of Xala, said, “When my partners and I got here several years ago, members of your community told us that that Morelos was known for exporting people. Due to lack of opportunity, many had to leave to find work elsewhere. Our commitment to you is that we will create opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship, so that future generations don´t have to leave Morelos, and those who do can always come back. We believe in this community, and we are proud of all of you. We ask you to keep preparing yourselves, so that when opportunity knocks, it finds you ready – ready to succeed and to help transform José María Morelos forever.”Looking ahead, The Xala Foundation is preparing local artisans, suppliers, and agricultural producers to participate meaningfully in Xala’s regenerative luxury economy, ensuring the community thrives both culturally and economically as the region evolves.For more details on Xala, please visit www.xala.com or contact info@xala.com. For more information on The Xala Foundation, visit https://xala.com/xala-foundation/ ###ABOUT XALAXala is a regenerative coastal development located on the Costalegre coast of Jalisco, Mexico. A project by Ricardo Santa Cruz, Jerónimo Bremer, and Juan Bremer, Xala brings together design excellence, community impact, and environmental restoration across 3,000 acres of protected land and luxury living. Home to the Six Senses hotel (completion date Q4 2027) and branded residences, a Ramsar-protected estuary, and 75 Rancho Estates, Xala is redefining what it means to live with nature, not apart from it.ABOUT THE XALA FOUNDATIONThe Xala Foundation is a non-profit organization created to grow in harmony with the community by giving back what life and nature have offered, through positive actions that strengthen the local social fabric. The Foundation’s mission is to empower communities through initiatives that prioritize personal growth, cultural preservation, and environmental sustainability, creating a future where humanity, nature, and Mexican culture coexist in regenerative balance.

