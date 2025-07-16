ClearWater Solutions Expands Team with Key Leadership Additions

Jared Barker James Dedge William Ford Haley Nunn Israel Vega

New hires and internal promotions bring diverse specialties that further industry expertise

Between our unsurpassed expertise and innovative approaches, we are confident in being the go-to organization to work with in this arena.” — Paul Quentel, CEO of ClearWater Solutions

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearWater Solutions (CWS), a nationally recognized provider of water and wastewater management services, has announced the addition of five key team members whose diverse backgrounds will further strengthen the company’s operational excellence and regulatory leadership.The new hires and internal promotions span a range of specialties, from state-level operational oversight and regulatory compliance to on-the-ground project leadership. This strategic team expansion reinforces ClearWater’s continued commitment to technical excellence and proactive service across all levels of operations.The additions are as follows:Israel Vega has been named State Director for Florida operations. With over 18 years of experience and a Florida Class C Wastewater Treatment Operator certification, Vega brings extensive leadership and technical expertise to ClearWater.James Dedge has been promoted to Area Manager for Florida after serving as Project Manager in St. Marys, Ga. With almost 10 years at ClearWater and 13 years in the industry, Dedge is known for his hands-on leadership and focus on proactive maintenance and operational success.William Ford joins ClearWater as Area Manager for Kentucky with more than 15 years of wastewater treatment experience. A licensed Grade IV operator, Ford has led major projects that have significantly reduced chemical use and contributed to asset management and stormwater compliance initiatives.Jared Barker is the new Project Manager for Lanett, Ala., with six years of plant management experience and an Alabama Grade IV certification. Barker has a strong background in plant operations, regulatory compliance and team leadership, quickly making an impact in his new role.Haley Nunn has joined ClearWater as Regulatory Compliance Manager. Nunn has over seven years of experience managing complex regulatory compliance, data automation and audit preparation, most recently with Corix Utilities.“We are extremely pleased to welcome these individuals as we continually add expertise and depth of knowledge to our team,” said Paul Quentel, CEO of ClearWater Solutions. “Between our unsurpassed expertise and innovative approaches, we are confident in being the go-to organization to work with in this arena.”###About ClearWater SolutionsClearWater Solutions (CWS) is a trusted provider of water and wastewater management services, dedicated to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions for municipalities, private utilities and industrial clients. With a focus on operational excellence and innovation, CWS is committed to ensuring the safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility of water infrastructure across the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://clearwatersolutions.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.