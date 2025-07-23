Concierge Auctions Named Four-Time Finalist for 2025 Inman Golden I Club Awards

Leading Real Estate Auction House Honored for Top Luxury Tech/Tool, Best Sales & Marketing Campaign, Best Beach Sale, and Best Mountain Sale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, has been named a four-time finalist for the 2025 Inman Golden I Club Awards. The firm is recognized across four competitive categories, a testament to its continued leadership in innovation, high-performance sales, and marketing excellence in the luxury real estate sector.

“Being named a four-time finalist by Inman is an honor and a testament to our team, our partners, and our commitment to innovation,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “We’re not just selling homes, we’re redefining how luxury real estate is transacted. These nominations reflect our mission to deliver extraordinary outcomes for agents, sellers, and buyers worldwide.”

This year’s nominations include recognition for Top Luxury Tech/Tool, honoring the firm’s proprietary digital platform, which is setting a new industry standard for auction-driven transactions. With more than $4 billion in historic sales and 85 percent market share in the luxury auction segment, Concierge Auctions continues to deliver unmatched global reach and precision marketing for high-value properties.

The firm is also a finalist for Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Home or Property for its record-breaking sale of “La Dune” in Southampton, New York for $88.48 million, achieving the highest real estate sale price in the Hamptons in 2024, more than double of the second most expensive Hamptons sale last year. After sitting on the market for nearly eight years, the property sold in just 42 days through a strategic campaign in cooperation with Sotheby's International Realty - Southampton Brokerage. The monumental estate was auctioned live alongside art and luxury at Sotheby’s as part of 'Visions of America', a week-long auction and event series showcasing the heights of American craftsmanship in the finest art and objects.

In the Best Beach Sale category, the firm is recognized for its $20.16 million sale of 4610 Makena Road in Maui, Hawaii. Sold in just 30 days, the Po’olenalena Beach property garnered strong international interest through a targeted digital campaign developed in collaboration with Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Deep Blue HI. The campaign emphasized architectural storytelling and competitive urgency to drive global bidder engagement.

Rounding out the nominations, Concierge Auctions is a finalist for Best Mountain Sale for its $22.4 million sale of “Casteel Creek,” a 56-acre estate in Edwards, Colorado. Located at 2400 & 1683 Casteel Creek Road, the campaign featured immersive content, including cinematic video and global buyer outreach, and drew strong interest from across the U.S. and abroad in cooperation with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. The sale was executed through live bidding at Sotheby’s New York, demonstrating the firm’s unmatched reach and speed in transacting complex, trophy assets.

“Our team is constantly raising the bar on what’s possible in luxury real estate,” said Krystal Aeby, president of Concierge Auctions. “Each of these nominations represents a milestone not just for our company, but for the sellers, agents, and buyers we’re proud to serve. We’re honored to be recognized for the innovation, execution, and collaboration behind these record-setting campaigns.”

Winners of the Golden I Club Awards will be announced at Inman Luxury Connect 2025 in San Diego, where the industry’s leading professionals gather to celebrate the best in luxury real estate. This year, Roffers will also take the stage as a featured speaker on the panel “Luxury Real Estate, Unshaken”, a timely conversation about navigating high-stakes deals amid economic volatility. The panel will explore how to decode the ripple effects of tariffs and interest rate shifts on affluent buyers, craft adaptive listing strategies, and guide clients through stormy economic seas with confidence.

To learn more or to inquire about selling or buying through Concierge Auctions, visit conciergeauctions.com or call 212.202.2940.

To view the full list of Inman Golden I Club award finalists, visit https://www.inman.com/golden-i-club-awards/

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



