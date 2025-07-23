Girls on the Run International Welcomes Dr. Karin Pfeiffer to its Board of Directors

Dr. Karin Pfeiffer joins the Girls on the Run International Board of Directors

International nonprofit adds esteemed researcher and youth sports leader to advance mission

CHARLOTTE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Girls on the Run International (GOTRI), a nonprofit that designs and offers empowering afterschool programs for young girls, announced that Karin Pfeiffer, Ph.D., FACSM, FNAK, Michigan State University, has been appointed to its board of directors.A nationally recognized leader in youth physical activity and sports research, Dr. Pfeiffer brings decades of expertise and deep commitment to youth wellness to the organization. Dr. Pfeiffer is currently a Red Cedar Distinguished Professor in the Department of Kinesiology at Michigan State University (MSU), where she is also the Director of the Institute for the Study of Youth Sports. With more than 25 years of research in physical activity and health-related fitness for children and adolescents, she is a fellow of both the American College of Sports Medicine (where she is also the president-elect) and the National Academy of Kinesiology. In addition, Dr. Pfeiffer is a board member for the International Society for the Measurement of Physical Behaviour and serves as chair-elect of the National Physical Activity Plan. She is a past president of the North American Society for Pediatric Exercise Medicine and served twice on the Science Board of the President’s Council for Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.Dr. Pfeiffer’s connection to Girls on the Run dates back to 2005 when she helped launch a council in Columbia, South Carolina, and supported teams in her area as a council director and coach. Her relationship with GOTR continued when she moved back to Michigan and joined the Girls on the Run Mid-Michigan Board of Trustees from 2018 to 2025.“Having been involved with GOTR for more than 20 years and witnessing its positive impact on multiple communities, I am thrilled to join the GOTRI board of directors,” shared Dr. Pfeiffer. “I’ve seen firsthand how GOTR empowers girls to discover their inner strength and confidence, and I’m honored to now support that mission on a national level. It’s a privilege to contribute to an organization that aligns so closely with my passion for youth development and physical activity.”Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run International, expressed her enthusiasm about Dr. Pfeiffer’s addition to the board: “Between her tenure as a GOTR council director, local board member, and coach, to her decades of expertise in youth wellness and fitness research, Dr. Pfeiffer is a remarkable addition to our board. Dr. Pfeiffer’s dedication to helping children embrace the joy of movement and build confidence is the embodiment of our core values. We know her joyful spirit, thoughtful leadership, and lifelong investment in the wellbeing of young people will be an incredible asset as we continue to grow and deepen our impact across North America.”Dr. Pfeiffer earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from Michigan State University in 2001, and Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from the University of Michigan in 1994. She currently lives in East Lansing, Michigan, with her husband, Matt, their son, Judd, and their dog, Galaxy.###About Girls on the RunGirls on the Run creates and offers empowering after-school programs designed for girls in grades 3 to 8. The nonprofit helps participants build confidence, increase physical activity, and develop life skills like managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships. With the support of trained coaches, team members activate their limitless potential through a blend of physical activities and engaging lessons. The research-based curriculum explores topics relevant to 8- to 13-year-old girls, such as expressing empathy and standing up for oneself and others. The program includes a Community Impact Project and culminates with a celebratory 5K. Since 1996, Girls on the Run has served more than 2.5 million girls across all 50 states and Canada. Discover more at girlsontherun.org

