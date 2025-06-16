Girls on the Run International Names Victoria Payne as Chief Financial Officer

Victoria Payne joins Girls on the Run International as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Victoria brings 20+ years of leadership and strategic business growth to the girl empowerment nonprofit

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girls on the Run International (GOTRI), a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young girls , is thrilled to announce the appointment of Victoria Payne as the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A seasoned finance and operations executive, Payne has over two decades of leadership experience spanning financial strategy, business transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and operational excellence.“Victoria brings an extraordinary depth of experience to this role,” said Elizabeth Kunz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Girls on the Run International. “Her impressive history of financial leadership, combined with her passion for mission-based organizations, makes her a powerful addition to our team. We are confident she will play a vital role in guiding our organization with strong fiscal and strategic insight.”Prior to joining Girls on the Run International, Payne most recently was the CEO of Urban Skin Rx, a clinical skincare brand dedicated to inclusive beauty. During her time with Urban Skin Rx, she led the company’s strategic growth and operational expansion, achieving significant improvement in profitability, guiding the company through a successful acquisition, and positioning the brand for long-term success. Before assuming the CEO role, she served as Urban Skin Rx’s CFO, overseeing finance, technology, and business operations.Her other leadership experience includes over a decade at Mountain Khakis, where she held dual roles as CFO and Vice President, and Lowe’s where she led forecasting and financial planning processes in supply chain and merchandising finance.Victoria is also deeply committed to fostering diverse, collaborative, and high-performance work cultures. She actively mentors emerging professionals and serves on nonprofit boards supporting children, underrepresented communities, and nontraditional female college students.“Joining Girls on the Run International is both a professional milestone and a personal achievement that aligns with my core values,” said Victoria. “Throughout my career—from leading financial strategy at major retailers to driving growth and inclusivity in the beauty and outdoor industries—I’ve been committed to supporting organizations that make a lasting impact. As CFO, I’m honored to bring that experience to a nonprofit that empowers girls to embrace their full potential." She continued, "I look forward to championing the GOTR mission through sound fiscal leadership and helping expand its reach to even more diverse communities.”Victoria holds a degree in Accounting from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is a licensed CPA in North Carolina.###About Girls on the RunGirls on the Run creates and offers empowering after-school programs designed for girls in grades 3 to 8. The nonprofit helps participants build confidence, increase physical activity, and develop life skills like managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships. With the support of trained coaches, team members activate their limitless potential through a blend of physical activities and engaging lessons. The research-based curriculum explores topics relevant to 8- to 13-year-old girls, such as expressing empathy and standing up for oneself and others. The program includes a Community Impact Project and culminates with a celebratory 5K. Since 1996, Girls on the Run has served more than 2.5 million girls across all 50 states and Canada. Discover more at girlsontherun.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.