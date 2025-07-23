BluLogix Launches 'Telematics Monetization Ultimate Playbook” to Help IoT Companies Tackle Complex Billing

How IoT and Telematics Providers BluLogix, the Ultimate in Flexibility & Scalability in Subscription Management & Billing

New playbook empowers IoT and telematics providers to fix billing gaps, reduce revenue leakage, and scale with confidence.

They’re managing thousands of devices and partners with spreadsheets or rigid ERPs. This playbook shows how to fix it—without starting from scratch.” — Inga Broerman, VP of Marketing at BluLogix.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluLogix, a leader in intelligent subscription billing and monetization for complex B2B ecosystems, today announced the release of its Telematics Monetization Ultimate Playbook—a comprehensive resource designed to help IoT and telematics providers modernize their billing systems, reduce revenue leakage, and scale operations efficiently.

As the telematics industry evolves beyond GPS tracking into fully connected, data-driven ecosystems, traditional billing models and financial workflows are failing to keep pace. Companies are struggling to monetize device-level services, support seasonal or usage-based pricing, and manage multi-tier partner relationships—all while working across disconnected systems like ERP, CRM, and provisioning platforms.

The Ultimate Playbook addresses these challenges head-on.

🔍 Key Highlights from the Playbook:

Why telematics billing is different from SaaS or telecom—and what that means for your systems

How to implement device-level, usage-based, and seasonal pricing models

Step-by-step monetization strategy planning, including revenue leakage prevention and ERP integration

Real-world use cases from leaders in the IoT and industrial equipment space, including HED and other anonymized success stories

BluLogix’s framework for end-to-end automation, partner enablement, and scalable revenue recognition

The release of the playbook follows BluLogix’s ongoing work with IoT leaders across industries like industrial manufacturing, fleet and asset management, and global satellite communications. With clients including HED and Everywhere Communications, BluLogix has emerged as a leading platform for IoT and telematics monetization.

“Whether you’re managing devices across railcars, trucks, smart infrastructure, or field teams,” said Broerman, “we’ve seen the same pain points: revenue leakage, manual reconciliation, and an inability to scale. This playbook shows how to get from complexity to clarity—and do it fast.”

🔧 About BluLogix

BluLogix is the most experienced B2B billing and monetization platform for complex subscription and usage-based models. Built to scale with enterprise and mid-market needs, BluLogix provides a fully integrated solution for billing, product catalog management, channel enablement, usage mediation, provisioning, and ERP integration, empowering companies to turn complexity into growth.

