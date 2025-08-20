BluLogix, Your Monetization Platform, Your Way

BluLogix shares expert insights on ERP limitations and revenue leakage in MGI Research’s Monetization A-Z executive guide

ERP was designed to sell a box and issue an invoice—not to handle usage, bundling, or complex revenue streams” — Youssef Yaghmour, CEO of BluLogix.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluLogix Featured in MGI Research’s Monetization A-Z Executive Guide

BluLogix, a leader in enterprise monetization solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in MGI Research’s groundbreaking executive guide, Monetization A-Z. This comprehensive resource provides actionable insights for business and finance leaders navigating the complexities of agile monetization in today’s dynamic revenue landscape.

BluLogix contributed two featured chapters authored by its CEO and Co-Founder Youssef Yaghmour and Solutions Architect Colby Shiver. These chapters focus on critical challenges and innovative solutions for managing modern monetization strategies, from usage-based pricing to multi-tier channel ecosystems.

Featured Insights from BluLogix

The Limitations of ERP Systems

Youssef Yaghmour explores why traditional ERP systems, built for simpler times, fall short in managing dynamic pricing, subscription billing, and multi-tier channels.

Overcoming Revenue Leakage in Channel Organizations

Colby Shiver delves into the challenges of managing complex partner ecosystems, where misaligned systems and outdated pricing models often result in revenue leakage.

“Many organizations lose 5–15% of revenue due to inefficiencies,” Shiver notes. “The right tools can transform complexity into competitive differentiation.”

Key Takeaways for Business Leaders:

Strategies to reclaim lost revenue and align partner incentives.

Insights into building scalable, partner-centric systems.

The importance of real-time data for dynamic pricing and billing.

About Monetization A-Z

Published by MGI Research, Monetization A-Z serves as an essential guide for executives managing revenue operations in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Featuring contributions from industry thought leaders, the guide addresses key topics such as agile monetization, real-time revenue management, and data-driven decision-making.

Access the Chapters

Business and finance leaders can access BluLogix’s featured chapters in Monetization A-Z to explore actionable strategies for overcoming today’s monetization challenges.



About BluLogix

BluLogix empowers organizations to transform revenue operations through its advanced monetization platform. By simplifying complexity, automating workflows, and providing real-time insights, BluLogix enables businesses to scale, adapt, and thrive in today’s competitive landscape.





