ThreeBestRated® Recognizes Hypnotherapist Helena Jehnichen of Flourish Hypnosis for Rewiring Kelowna’s Minds
Whether you're ready to stop smoking, lose weight, or break free from emotional or physical challenges—you're in the right place.”KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated® acknowledges outstanding professionals across various categories every year based on their performance. This year, as per their latest update, Helena Jehnichen of Flourish Hypnosis received the 2025 Award of Excellence in Hypnotherapy for her transformative impact on the lives of thousands in Kelowna.
In a post-award interview with the ThreeBestRated® team, Helena shared a lot of insights into her practice, her journey to success and how she transforms lives in the region.
From Healee to Healer
Sometimes, the most powerful journeys begin with a single, life-changing decision. For Helena, that moment came in 2000, when she quit smoking with the help of hypnosis. She understood the profound power of hypnosis in helping people rewrite their stories. A decade later, she also conquered her fear of public speaking. Those personal victories didn’t just mark milestones in her own growth; they lit the path toward a purpose-driven career helping individuals heal and achieve betterment in their lives. Today, she is one of the most trusted Certified Clinical Hypnotherapists in British Columbia, graduating from the International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association in 2013.
Flourish Hypnosis: Helping People Heal from Within
Since 2016, Helena has served over 1,200 clients—650 of whom were smokers—to reprogram their past and foster positive changes in their lives through hypnotherapy. Her practice focuses on clinical hypnotherapy, energy psychology, and subconscious reprogramming. She is one of the few hypnotherapists who specialize in psychosexual dysfunction. She is affectionately known as the “Stop Smoking Lady”. Helena’s four main areas of expertise include:
>> Helping people quit smoking or vaping.
>> Helping people lose weight with Hypnosis—without diets and medications.
>> Helping people cope with IBS Symptoms through gut-directed hypnotherapy.
>> Helping individuals with psychosexual dysfunction, a psychological condition that affects sexual health and function.
She also helps individuals to improve sleep, boost confidence, and overcome phobias and fears (from driving to flying). “Whether you're ready to stop smoking, lose weight, or break free from emotional or physical challenges—you're in the right place,” said Helena. “With clinical hypnotherapy, you can experience powerful results in just a few sessions.”
Driven by a passion to offer deeper and more personalized care, she continues to expand her skills through advanced training, which equipped her toolbox with a variety of techniques and methods to help her clients.
“Hypnosis is a natural, relaxed state that gives you direct access to your subconscious mind, the part of you that runs 95% of your thoughts, emotions, habits, and behaviours. It's where limiting beliefs, emotional blocks, and unwanted patterns are stored and real change begins. Through hypnosis, we access this powerful part of your mind to make lasting change feel natural, effortless, and empowering,” said Helena.
Helena is also passionate about educating her clients. She has a dedicated page on her website that has valuable information and resources for her clients. Moreover, she regularly publishes insightful articles online that highlight her expertise and offer practical guidance to her readers.
Her recent articles on smoking cessation and weight loss provide actionable insights for her readers…
>> Flexible Meetings: With clients spanning across Canada and internationally, she offers virtual sessions via Zoom and in-person consultations at her own private office in Kelowna. Each session is grounded in genuine care, evidence-based techniques, and a belief in the mind’s innate ability to heal.
To book a free phone consultation with Helena, visit flourishhypnosis.com.
