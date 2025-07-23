Aesthetic Management Solutions and MeliaRF reach patent settlement with Serendia, ensuring U.S. market access.

Dewitt Hunt, CEO of North American operations for AMS & MeliaRF, announced on July 23, 2025, a settlement with Serendia LLC resolving a U.S. ITC investigation.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate identity of Aesthetic Management Solutions.

Charlotte, NC

Aesthetic Management Solutions, is the leader in bringing world class aesthetic solutions to the medical community.

Aesthetics Management Solutions was formed in 2015 to globally source the most trusted FDA cleared devices that deliver the optimal patient outcomes. We source and distribute world class technology to plastic surgeons, dermatologist and medical spa's around the world

In May 2025, Serendia informed Aesthetic Management Solutions & MeliaRF of infringement on its "invasive RF" patent.

Invasive RF is a technology that uses microneedles to deliver radiofrequency energy to the dermis of the skin and is claimed to improve the appearance of pores, fine lines, and skin texture.

The settlement provides Aesthetic Management Solutions with a license to six U.S. patents held by Serendia, including U.S. Patent No. 9,480,836.

The confidentiality provisions of the parties' agreement did not disclose specific amounts but the CEO Dewitt Hunt was happy to come to a conclusion and continue the National sales of The award winning technology of MeliaRF.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.