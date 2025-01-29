NewbaSKINmini announces National partnership with Aesthetic Management Solutions as sole National Distribution company

NewbaSKINmini announces National partnership with Aesthetic Management Solutions as the sole National Distribution company.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Management Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with NewbaSKINmini

Aesthetic Management Solutions, a leading provider of world-class aesthetic solutions for the medical community, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with NewbaSKINmini, the latest innovation in facial rejuvenation.

Founded in 2015, Aesthetic Management Solutions specializes in sourcing and distributing FDA-cleared aesthetic devices that deliver exceptional patient outcomes. By partnering with top-tier manufacturers, the company provides cutting-edge technology to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and medical spas.

“Our company is excited to collaborate with NewbaSKINmini because it represents the latest advancement in facial rejuvenation, offering superior results for patients,” said Dewitt Hunt, President and CEO of Aesthetic Management Solutions. “This partnership aligns with our mission to bring the most trusted and effective aesthetic solutions to the market.”

