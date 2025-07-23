Biophotonics Market anticipated to surpass US$106.571 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.67%

The biophotonics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% from US$70.310 billion in 2025 to US$106.571 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the biophotonics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$106.571 billion by 2030.The biophotonics market has been steadily growing in recent years, offering innovative solutions for healthcare and research industries. Biophotonics, the use of light-based technologies to study biological systems, has been gaining traction due to its non-invasive and high-resolution capabilities.One of the key drivers of the biophotonics market is the increasing demand for non-invasive medical procedures. With the rise in chronic diseases and the aging population, there is a growing need for accurate and safe diagnostic tools. Biophotonics offers a non-invasive alternative to traditional methods, such as X-rays and biopsies, making it a preferred option for patients and healthcare providers alike.In addition to healthcare, biophotonics is also making significant contributions to the field of research. Its high-resolution imaging capabilities allow for a better understanding of biological processes at the cellular level. This has led to advancements in areas such as drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and tissue engineering. With the continuous development of new technologies, the potential applications of biophotonics in research are endless.The biophotonics market is also seeing growth due to collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players. These partnerships have led to the development of cutting-edge technologies and the commercialization of new products. As a result, the market is becoming more competitive, driving further innovation and growth.With its potential to revolutionize healthcare and research, the biophotonics market is expected to continue its upward trend. As more industries and organizations recognize the benefits of this technology, we can expect to see even more advancements and applications in the near future. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting and rapidly growing market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-biophotonics-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the biophotonics market that have been covered are Carl Zeiss AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Nikon Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the biophotonics market as follows:By technology• Imaging Technologies• Spectroscopy Technologies• Light-Based Therapeutics• Biosensors and BioassaysBy application• Medical Diagnostics• Therapeutics• Research and Development• Environmental MonitoringBy end-user• Hospitals and Clinics• Research Institutions and Laboratories• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies• Environmental Agencies• The market is segmented by end-user:By regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Carl Zeiss AG• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.• Nikon Corporation• PerkinElmer, Inc.• IPG Photonics Corporation• Horiba, Ltd.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Smart Sensors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-smart-sensors-market • Photonic Sensor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/photonic-sensor-market • Optical Imaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/optical-imaging-market • Silicon Photonics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/silicon-photonics-market • ZigBee-Enabled Lighting Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/zigbee-enabled-lighting-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

