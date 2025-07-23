Josiah Queen Announces Two-Night Album Release Celebration for Mt. Zion

Josiah Queen Mt. Zion Album Release Shows

Experience the brand-new album live for the first time in Nashville and Tampa this fall

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josiah Queen is inviting fans to experience his highly anticipated new album “Mt. Zion” with two special album release shows this fall. The first takes place at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Sunday, October 27, followed by a second powerful night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL on Friday, November 1. Queen is halfway through a banner year with incredible social growth as well as hitting over 4M in monthly listeners on Spotify with his hit singles “Dusty Bibles,” “Can’t Steal My Joy (feat. Brandon Lake),” and “Yesterday Is Dead.”

Both shows will feature live performances of songs from “Mt. Zion” for the very first time, creating an intimate and powerful space for worship and reflection. Known for his honest songwriting and heartfelt delivery, Josiah’s music has quickly become a voice of this generation in worship.

"I’m truly humbled and beyond excited to be celebrating the release of ‘Mt. Zion’ with two very special album release shows,” says Queen. “This project has been such a journey with the Lord, and getting to share these songs live for the first time feels really sacred. I’m so grateful for every person who's walked with me through this, and I’ve been praying that everyone who comes out would encounter God in a real and powerful way. Can’t wait to worship together."

Tickets for both events are on sale now and are expected to sell quickly. Don’t miss this unforgettable opportunity to be among the first to experience “Mt. Zion” live. Get more information and purchase tickets at JosiahQueen.com/tour.

About Josiah Queen:

Josiah Queen is a breakout voice in Christian music, known for his heartfelt lyrics, powerful storytelling, and deep-rooted faith. From leading worship as a child alongside his traveling preacher mother to sharing original songs online from his bedroom, Josiah’s journey is one of authentic devotion and divine calling. His viral hit “I Am Barabbas” and breakout single “The Prodigal” have reached millions worldwide, earning him spots on Billboard’s “Top 50 Hottest Christian Songs,” Apple Music’s “Top 100 Songs of 2023,” and Spotify’s Top 50 Viral Songs charts. His debut album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Christian Albums chart, marking the biggest debut in Christian music history. With over 300 million total streams, 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and sold-out tours across the country, Josiah Queen was named Billboard’s #1 new Christian artist of 2024. He continues to impact the Church and global audiences through faith-filled songs that resonate across generations. Josiah and his wife, Trinity, live and travel from Tampa, Florida.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

###



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.