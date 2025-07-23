DANE STREET EARNS URAC RE-ACCREDITATION IN IRO REVIEW & WORKERS' COMP UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT

Dane Street is proud to announce that its URAC accreditation for IRO Review and Workers’ Compensation Utilization Management (WCUM) services has been renewed.

We are proud to recognize Dane Street for maintaining high standards in the areas of credentialing reviewers, review timelines, and decision notification.” — Shawn Griffin, MD, URAC’s President and CEO

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dane Street is proud to announce its URAC accreditation for Independent Review Organization (IRO) and Workers’ Compensation Utilization Management (WCUM) services has been renewed for another three-year timeperiod. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management. By achieving this status, Dane Street has demonstrated its commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety, and improved outcomes.“We are proud to have earned URAC accreditation once again. This recognition highlights Dane Street’s dedication to quality, consistency, and clinical excellence,” said Greg Powers, President of Dane Street. “Achieving this milestone demonstrates our ongoing commitment to integrity and excellence in the healthcare review process, which ultimately supports better outcomes for our clients.”“URAC’s Independent Review Organization Accreditation validates that third-party organizations providing medical determinations are committed to a fair and impartial peer review process for all parties, including patients and physicians,” said URAC’s President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, MD. “We are proud to recognize Dane Street for maintaining high standards in the areas of credentialing reviewers, review timelines, and decision notification.”Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health equity, workplace mental health, health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.Dane Street LLC is a national leader in providing high-quality Independent Medical Exams (IMEs), Peer Reviews, and related independent medical review services across the commercial and government sectors. With a robust network of over 20,000 board-certified physicians across all specialties, we serve 30,000 locations nationwide.Dane Street delivers objective, timely, evidence-based, and defensible medical reports for our clients, which include insurers, third-party administrators, employers, legal professionals, as well as municipal, state, and government entities, helping to ensure accurate and medically appropriate claims determinations.Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Dane Street is recognized for its commitment to regulatory compliance, customer service excellence, clinical integrity, and operational transparency.Media Contact: Robbie Zalzneck Rzalzneck@danestreet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.