Betterment and New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye Partner With Folds of Honor Boston

Betterment & New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye Partner With Folds of Honor Boston to Support U.S. Military Service Members & First Responder Families

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folds of Honor Boston is excited to announce its partnership with Betterment, a leading digital-first wealth management platform, and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who serves as a Betterment ambassador. Together, they will support Folds of Honor's mission to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled military service members and first responders.Since its founding in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million throughout the country. The Boston Chapter of Folds of Honor was formed in 2024 to play a pivotal role in expanding the organization’s reach and impact throughout New England.Betterment is a trusted leader in automated money management, providing modern, technology-driven solutions for investing, saving, and retirement planning. This partnership demonstrates Betterment’s commitment to giving back and serves as an extension of their Pursue Better campaign initiative, which includes Maye as an ambassador.New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has a strong appreciation for the United States Armed Forces. His grandfather, Ed Sockwell, is a veteran of the United States Navy. This personal connection to the military inspired Maye to get involved with Folds of Honor Boston in 2024. Together, Betterment and Drake Maye will establish seven Folds of Honor scholarships to support deserving families for the 2025-2026 academic school year.“We’re grateful to our brand ambassador, Drake Maye, for introducing us to this incredible organization. The cost of education should never stand in the way of pursuing a better future. We’re excited to support Folds of Honor and look forward to growing this partnership,” said Betterment Chief Marketing Officer Kim Rosenblum. "At Betterment, we believe in removing barriers to opportunity—especially for the families who’ve sacrificed so much for our country. That’s why we’re proud to partner with Folds of Honor and support their mission - honoring sacrifice through education.”“Betterment’s commitment to promoting financial well-being perfectly aligns with our mission to provide life-changing scholarships to deserving families,” said Jeff Alpaugh, Co-President of the Boston Chapter and President of Aon North America. “We are honored to welcome them into our family. A special thank you to Drake Maye for lending his voice to raise awareness for Folds of Honor in New England and beyond.”Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation’s heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard.For more information about Folds of Honor Boston, please visit https://boston.foldsofhonor.org/ or contact Robbie Zalzneck at Rzalzneck@danestreet.com.Betterment is the largest independent digital financial advisor, providing modern, technology-driven solutions for investing, saving, and retirement planning. Through automated portfolios, personalized financial advice, and high-yield cash management accounts, we empower customers on their wealth-building journeys. Betterment offers its products through three interlocking distribution channels: an award-winning web and mobile experience for retail investors, a 401(k)-led suite of workplace benefits through Betterment at Work, and an all-in-one custodial platform for independent RIAs through Betterment Advisor Solutions. Betterment helps nearly 1 million customers manage over $56 billion in assets.Learn more about Betterment at betterment.com.

