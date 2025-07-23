SASSA conducts R370 special outreach campaign at Malamulela, 24 Jul
The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will be conducting an R370 grant outreach campaign at Malamulela Crossing, helping beneficiaries with enquiries or issues related to their grants.
Venue: Malamulela Crossing, Malamulela
Date: 24 July 2025
Time: 09h00
This initiative is part of SASSA’s ongoing commitment to bring services closer to the people. Beneficiaries with questions, concerns, or unresolved matters regarding the R370 grant are invited to attend and engage with SASSA officials directly.
Let’s make sure no one is left behind – your voice matters, and help will be on hand.
Enquiries:
Mr Nyiko Baloyi
Cell: 063 568 7501
