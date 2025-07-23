Wallick Investments welcomes Brandon Williams

Wade Stinnette, Brandon Williams, Dan Wallick, Susan Wallick and Tori Matise

Wallick Investments is proud to announce Brandon Williams, an honors BS grad and MBA candidate, has joined the firm as an Investment Advisor Representative.

... . Brandon’s advanced studies in finance, combined with his experience in servant leadership, have well-equipped him to share the wisdom and strength of our mission with our community and beyond.” — Daniel Wallick, managing partner and CIO of Wallick Investments

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wallick Investments, LLC is proud to announce that Mr. Brandon Williams, a 2021 honors graduate of Presbyterian College, has joined the firm as an Investment Advisor Representative.Brandon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and is an MBA candidate at the University of South Carolina-Aiken, set to graduate next month. In his new role, Brandon’s responsibilities include business development, client relations, and corporate operations. He will also serve as a member of the WI Fidelis Index Committee. The “ Fidelis 100 ” Index is a benchmark designed for Christian equity investment strategies.“As our firm celebrates 20 years of strategic moral investing, our growth as a team is exciting. Brandon’s advanced studies in finance, combined with his experience in servant leadership, have well-equipped him to share the wisdom and strength of our mission with our community and beyond.”— Daniel Wallick, Managing Partner and CIO, Wallick InvestmentsA former NCAA Division I baseball player at Presbyterian College, Brandon was a two-time team captain. For the past four years, he has served as a coach at a local baseball academy in Columbia, helping young athletes earn college scholarships, while more recently also gaining internship experience with a local wealth managment firm. In his free time, Brandon enjoys golfing, fishing, traveling, photography, and spending time with his wife, family, and friends.June 2025 marked the 20th anniversary of Wallick Investments, an SEC-registered firm offering investment advisory and portfolio management services focused on strategic moral investing—a faith- and factor-based investment methodology. Wallick Investments’ strategies are available to individuals, institutions, and non-affiliated advisors, either through a direct relationship with the firm or via the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS) whose mandate is to replicate the investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis 100 Index managed by Wallick Investments ( www.Fidelis100.com ). For the Inspire Fidelis ETF prospectus, visit www.Inspireetf.com/fdls . Please read carefully before investing. For more information or to schedule a complimentary portfolio review, visit www.wallickinvestments.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.