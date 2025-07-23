Mark Gilbert, CEO of ATN, on Why In-Dealership Training Builds a Stronger Dealership Culture

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most dealership training programs focus solely on boosting performance metrics, Mark Gilbert, CEO of Automotive Training Network (ATN), is drawing attention to a deeper outcome of in-dealership training : culture transformation."When training happens inside the store, alongside the people doing the work, it becomes part of the culture, not just a task on the calendar," says Gilbert. "That consistency and visibility from leadership changes the way a team thinks, performs, and collaborates."ATN’s in-dealership programs go beyond skills instruction by immersing staff in daily, guided routines that reinforce shared standards, communication, and accountability. Gilbert believes that culture isn't built in a classroom or a Zoom call. It's built in the moments where people are coached, supported, and challenged in real time.By conducting training directly in the dealership environment, ATN helps managers model expectations more effectively, break down silos between departments, and integrate leadership behaviors into the daily operations. From the showroom to the service drive, everyone is aligned around a common set of values and goals."You can tell when a dealership has a strong culture," Gilbert explains. "People communicate clearly, problems get solved faster, and there’s a sense of ownership that trickles into the customer experience."Dealers who adopt in-dealership training often report improvements in staff morale, retention, and internal trust. Because training becomes part of the dealership's rhythm—not a separate event—it drives behavioral change that lasts.Gilbert also points out that culture-focused training is critical for preparing the next generation of dealership leaders. “When employees see their managers learning and participating alongside them, it creates buy-in. That’s how you develop future managers who don’t just know the numbers, but know how to lead.”As the automotive retail environment becomes increasingly competitive and customer expectations rise, Gilbert believes that a strong internal culture will be the key to differentiating between survival and thriving."Skills win deals. Culture wins careers," he says. "And in-dealership training is how you build both."

