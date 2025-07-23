Mark Gilbert, CEO of ATN, on the Hidden Costs of Undertrained Managers—and How to Fix It

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In dealerships across the country, the gap between strong employees and strong leaders is costing stores more than most realize. According to Mark Gilbert, CEO of Automotive Training Network (ATN), promoting top performers into management roles without proper leadership training leads to performance slippage, team frustration, and preventable turnover."Too often, we assume someone who can sell cars can lead people,” says Gilbert. "But leadership is its own skill set. Without support, new managers end up improvising, and the store pays the price."Gilbert notes that undertrained managers often struggle with time management, accountability conversations, enforcing processes, and maintaining motivation. The result? Lower CSI scores, team disengagement, inconsistent customer experiences, and missed revenue opportunities.To address this, ATN has developed a targeted full-dealership management program focused on day-to-day leadership execution: how to hold effective one-on-ones, drive KPIs, coach underperformance, and align departments under common goals. "When you train a manager, you don’t just improve their performance—you improve the performance of everyone they lead," Gilbert adds.In a market that demands consistency, culture, and accountability, the cost of overlooking management training grows quickly. Gilbert urges dealers to look beyond top-line performance when evaluating leadership readiness."Leadership isn’t just about experience or enthusiasm. It’s about equipping people with the tools, structure, and clarity they need. That’s what drives sustainable results."ATN continues to partner with dealership groups nationwide to strengthen their leadership bench, reduce turnover, and improve operational alignment across stores.

