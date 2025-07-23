dmg events Announces New Partnership with Joseph McMonigle, Founder of the Global Center for Energy Analysis

MILAN, ITALY, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• Joseph McMonigle is a leading figure in the global energy sector, having previously served as the Secretary General of the International Energy Forum and Vice Chairman of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Board of Governors• The Global Center for Energy Analysis produces rigorous and industry-leading research to assist governments, executives and stakeholders to make informed decisions on critical energy issues facing the world• The partnership will further strengthen dmg events’ energy portfolio by incorporating McMonigle’s strategic insight and the Centre’s independent research into the company’s flagship energy conferences, including the upcoming Gastech 2025 in Milandmg events is pleased to announce a new partnership with Joseph McMonigle and the Global Center for Energy Analysis. This collaboration will enhance dmg events’ energy portfolio through the integration of cutting-edge research, strategic insight and a powerful new voice into its globally recognised energy conferences. McMonigle will join as a strategic advisor, further reinforcing the diversity and depth of thought leadership that defines dmg events’ content programmes.McMonigle’s career reflects decades of leadership across international energy diplomacy and policy. As Secretary General of the International Energy Forum, he promoted dialogue and cooperation among the world’s largest producers and consumers, advancing a shared commitment to energy security and innovation. During his tenure as Vice Chairman of the IEA Board of Governors, he played a key role in fostering multilateral collaboration and shaping international energy policy.In his new advisory role at dmg events, McMonigle will bring a global perspective and strategic clarity to content development. His guidance will help ensure that dmg events’ programming remains focused, responsive and relevant, addressing the most pressing challenges and timely opportunities shaping the energy landscape. The partnership will support dmg events’ ambition to offer more impactful content and high-level dialogue across its flagship events.With a portfolio of more than 40 energy events across four continents, dmg events brings together over 300,000 energy professionals each year. Its flagship events such as ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES, India Energy Week and the Global Energy Show Canada serve as influential meeting points for industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to convene, collaborate and shape the future of energy.“For over 30 years, dmg events has built a reputation for convening high-impact energy conferences that deliver real value and move the conversation forward,” said Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events. “We are delighted to welcome Joseph McMonigle to our network of trusted advisors. His global perspective and analytical depth will reinforce the quality and credibility of our content, ensuring our events continue to reflect the realities and opportunities of a fast-evolving energy landscape.”Through this partnership, dmg events will also benefit from the expertise and resources of the newly established Global Center for Energy Analysis, founded by McMonigle to deliver independent, data-driven research on the most urgent issues facing the energy sector. The Center’s work spans market trends, policy developments, technological breakthroughs and shifting geopolitical realities, providing a holistic view of the forces reshaping the industry. By integrating these fresh insights into its flagship events, dmg events will ensure its programming remains not only relevant and forward-thinking but also uniquely positioned to anticipate and address the rapid changes redefining global energy demand and supply.This partnership is already making a strong contribution to Gastech 2025 in Milan, where McMonigle has joined the Gastech Global Advisory Board. His input is helping to shape a strategic and timely agenda that resonates through an already impressive line-up of CEOs and global energy leaders. Gastech 2025 is set to draw record attendance and foster more partnerships, collaborations and innovations than ever before at a time when the industry needs it most. With McMonigle’s leadership and the resources of the Global Center for Energy Analysis, Gastech will continue to serve as a key meeting point for the industry’s most influential voices.This partnership reflects dmg events’ long-standing commitment to curating high-impact, globally relevant energy gatherings. By engaging diverse and respected voices from across the industry, dmg events is ensuring that its events remain vital arenas for insight, foresight and collaboration, delivering exceptional value to the global energy community.________________________________________Note to editorAbout dmg eventsdmg events is a leading global business events organiser, connecting industries and fostering innovation through world-class exhibitions, conferences and strategic forums. Established in 1989, the company operates from 13 offices worldwide and delivers over 115 events annually, attracting more than 650,000 attendees and enabling business growth across key sectors.With a strong presence across 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore, dmg events is uniquely positioned to understand market dynamics, cultivate meaningful relationships and deliver impactful, market-leading experiences.Its energy portfolio serves as a global convening platform for the industry, hosting over 40 influential energy events across four continents, including ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES, the Global Energy Show and NOG Energy Week. Through these events, dmg events brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators to advance the global energy transition, accelerate strategic partnerships and drive investment. The company is committed to enabling a sustainable, resilient future by supporting cross-sector collaboration and addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com For further information contact Celine Fenet, SVP Marketing & Communications, dmg eventscelinefenet@dmgevents.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.