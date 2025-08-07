Logistics Plus Named Exclusive Logistics Provider of the Joe Moore Award
As its logistics sponsor, Logistics Plus will support, transport, and deliver the massive Joe Moore Award trophy.
This unique sponsorship underscores the vital role that logistics plays not only in industry but also in sports. As part of the partnership, Logistics Plus will support, transport, and deliver the massive 800-pound, seven-foot-tall Joe Moore Award trophy each year to its deserving team, bringing "the trenches" to life in a way that only a logistics company can.
"Offensive lines know a thing or two about working together as a unit to move objects against their will, and that's why the team at Logistics Plus was such a natural fit for us as a partner," said Aaron Taylor, co-founder of the Joe Moore Award, a two-time All-American at Notre Dame and current CBS Sports college football analyst. "They're the best in the business at what they do, and we're not only excited for them to bring their expertise to bear as we move the biggest award in sports from one place to another, but also to have them collaborate with us as we embark on the second decade of the Joe Moore Award. There are countless parallels in what we honor and what they do – the importance of teamwork, the sacrifice of self, and a commitment to find ways to get the job done – and I'm excited to have them on our team."
The Joe Moore Award is unique in college football for being the only major award to honor a whole unit rather than an individual player. With a trophy that weighs nearly 800 pounds, is six feet wide, and spans more than seven feet high, delivering it each year is no small feat. That's where Logistics Plus steps in with the strength, reach, and creativity to get it done. The award currently resides at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY, where the offensive line for the Army Black Knights was recognized with the 2024 honors. In addition to Army, past recipients of the Joe Moore Award include the offensive lines of Alabama (2015, 2020), Iowa (2016), Notre Dame (2017), Oklahoma (2018), LSU (2019), Michigan (2021, 2022), and Washington (2023).
"We're passionate about teamwork, grit, and delivering results. Those are values that align perfectly with what the Joe Moore Award stands for," said Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO for Logistics Plus. "It's an honor to be part of something that celebrates the unsung heroes of the game—the offensive linemen—and we're excited to be the engine behind the scenes, helping move this award across the country. Some of these young men may be relatively unknown, and many people may not have heard of Logistics Plus. But the best always know the best."
As part of the sponsorship, Logistics Plus and the Joe Moore Award will collaborate on stories and events that celebrate hard work, unity, and perseverance—core traits of championship teams and world-class logistics providers alike.
To learn more about Logistics Plus and the Joe Moore Award, visit logisticsplus.com/joe-moore-award.
Joe Moore Award Credo
Teamwork. It's what defines football as a sport, and it is displayed in its greatest glory – in its most profound necessity – in the play of the offensive line. For it is there that individual achievement only matters if the entire unit is performing. When we execute together, great things happen. But if one player missteps, the rest of the team pays the price. That idea – along with hard work and the willingness to strive to be your best – embodies what Coach Joe Moore instilled in his players.
But it's more than football. It's about how we live our lives, how we contribute to society, how we participate in the realization of great things. Teamwork is a bond. It's a promise. And it's a commitment to put the greater good above ourselves. It's the greatest form of individual achievement because it requires total sacrifice – of focus, of effort, of ego. The road to success requires an unwavering commitment to purpose that creates an unbreakable bond between each of us. And it makes that success one of the greatest achievements on the planet.
About the Joe Moore Award
The Joe Moore Award is named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history, most notably for his work at Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh. Coach Moore sent 52 players on to the NFL, including Bill Fralic, Mark May, Russ Grimm, Jimbo Covert, Andy Heck and others. The Joe Moore Award trophy, crafted by legendary sports sculptor Jerry McKenna, is the largest trophy in college football, standing at a height of seven feet and weighing in at more than 800 pounds. The perpetual trophy is made available for display by the winning university until the conclusion of the following college football season.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. When the world changes, Logistics Plus® delivers. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600 million with more than 1,200 employees located in over 50 countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
+1 814-240-6881
