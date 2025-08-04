Logistics Plus Selected as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics for a Fourth Year

Logistics Plus - Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL 2025 Logistics Plus Case Study and Ad July 2025

The annual lists recognized the top third-party logistics providers deemed the best of the best by Inbound Logistics editors.

Logistics Plus has been selected as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider for 2025.” — Felicia Stratten

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a 2025 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading supply chain and logistics industry publication. It's the fourth consecutive year that Logistics Plus has been named to the list. The Top 100 list appears in the July 2025 edition of Inbound Logistics and across all content platforms, including magazine, digital, web, and app."Every great band needs a solid drummer—the one who sets the tempo, drives the energy, and keeps everyone in sync. In the supply chain, that’s exactly what top-performing 3PLs do. You keep the supply chain on beat, responsive, and ready to adapt,” said Felicia Stratten, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “That's why Logistics Plus has been selected as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider for 2025."View the Logistics Plus profile in the digital edition at https://magazine.inboundlogistics.com/view/573415431/ Earlier this year, Logistics Plus was named to the Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Companies list.A Logistics Plus case study and advertisement are also showcased in the magazine.About Inbound LogisticsInbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at inboundlogistics.com.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. When the world changes, Logistics Plusdelivers. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600 million with more than 1,200 employees located in over 50 countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

When the world changes, Logistics Plus® delivers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.