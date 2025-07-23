Royal Cyber to Showcase AI-Powered Mainframe Modernization at SHARE 2025 in Cleveland
Join Royal Cyber at SHARE 2025 to see how GenAI and WatsonX drive faster mainframe modernization through real-world use cases and expert insights.
Leading the Shift from Legacy to Intelligent Infrastructure
Royal Cyber, a global leader in enterprise modernization and AI-powered transformation, is helping global enterprises transform legacy systems using generative AI, IBM WatsonX, and intelligent automation.
As mission-critical workloads continue to rely on mainframes, enterprises face growing pressure to modernize without disrupting business. Royal Cyber’s AI-driven approach provides a proven blueprint to reduce complexity, minimize risk, and accelerate ROI.
Royal Cyber's Mainframe Modernization Expertise
With over two decades of modernization experience, Royal Cyber specializes in transforming legacy mainframe systems into agile, cloud-integrated environments.
From COBOL refactoring and database replatforming to AI-powered automation and API enablement, Royal Cyber helps enterprises across banking, insurance, and retail achieve faster, safer, and more cost-effective modernization—without compromising on business continuity.
Expert Sessions at SHARE 2025
Royal Cyber will deliver two featured speaking sessions focused on real-world AI and automation use cases:
Generative AI in Action: Transforming Mainframe Data Migration & Integration
• Speaker: Fakhruddin Jhalodwala, Delivery Manager
• Date & Time: August 19, 2025 | 2:15 PM
• Location: Superior Ballroom B | Session ID: 108
Key Takeaways:
o How GenAI is reshaping data migration
o Enhancing data visibility across platforms
o Accelerating hybrid IT transformation
“Generative AI is not just a buzzword—it’s actively redefining how enterprises move from mainframes to modern platforms,” said Fakhruddin Jhalodwala, Delivery Manager at Royal Cyber. “We’re excited to show what’s possible now.”
AI-Powered Mainframe Data Migration: How WatsonX Automates the Future
• Speaker: Syed Basheer, Senior Vice President
• Date & Time: August 21, 2025 | 1:45 PM
• Location: Superior Ballroom B | Session ID: 97
Key Takeaways:
o Streamlining legacy migrations with WatsonX
o Minimizing risk through intelligent automation
o Real-world implementations and success stories
What to Expect at Booth #204
Stop by the Royal Cyber booth for:
• Live demos of AI-powered mainframe modernization
• 1:1 sessions with modernization experts
• Use cases for every industry
• Innovation showcases, exclusive giveaways, and more
Exclusive Networking Dinner
📍 Osteria Italian Cleveland
🗓 August 19 | 7:00 PM
Enjoy curated conversations with Royal Cyber experts and peer executives in an intimate setting.
👉 RSVP required (limited seating available)
Modernize with Confidence
SHARE 2025 brings together enterprise IT leaders shaping the future of hybrid infrastructure. Royal Cyber is proud to partner with forward-thinking organizations to reimagine mainframe strategies through AI-driven innovation, intelligent automation, and future-ready architectures.
About Royal Cyber
Royal Cyber is a global IT consulting and solutions provider specializing in digital transformation across AI, cloud, automation, commerce, and data analytics. With deep expertise in mainframe modernization, enterprise integration, and intelligent platforms, Royal Cyber empowers businesses to innovate faster and operate smarter. Serving clients across industries worldwide, the company delivers scalable, end-to-end solutions that drive agility, enhance customer experiences, and unlock measurable business value in an ever-evolving digital economy.
Accelerating Mainframe Modernization with watsonx Code Assistant
