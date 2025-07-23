“You don’t have to be guided by the voices you hear” – Robert’s story

In my case, for nine years I have been repeating to myself about ten times every day, that I must hold my breath for 15 - 20 seconds when I start to feel bad, powerless or have an urge to self-harm. It helps me to relieve pressure and feel calmer.

The community mental health team did everything they could to help me get better, whether through psychology sessions, finding the perfect medication, listening to me and helping me in every way. For that, I thank them very much for the professional and polite way they treated me.

I still hear voices, but I can handle them as they are not that loud. I am not able to work now - I can't withstand stressful situations like before. I spend my time participating in computer game competitions, gardening and playing football in a group.