EGLE grant to help with the development of new workforce housing

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is awarding a $700,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant to a project that will create 24 units of new workforce housing in Elk Rapids, a small village in Antrim County. The community has a critical need for workforce housing and sees the redevelopment as a way to spur further development and bring new jobs to the village.

The 2.36-acre site at 401 South Bridge Street is currently being used as a parking lot, recycling drop-off, and community garden. Part of the property was a bulk petroleum storage site from the 1960s until 2003. Contamination, including chemical compounds and metals, is believed to have come from the fuel storage operations and from fill material brought on site before the facility opened.

The EGLE grant will be used for removal of contaminated soil, additional site assessments, and for a vapor mitigation system if the assessments show the need for one.

A deed restriction put in place when the village bought the property in 2004 requires the developer to create workforce housing for tenants whose household income is not more than 120% of the Area Median Income. Elk Rapids approved a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) plan for the project. PILOT is a way to encourage the development of low-income housing by allowing developers to pay a service fee instead of property taxes. The hope is the $6.9 million Flats on Bridge project will draw spin-off redevelopments and new jobs.

The two new apartment buildings will be within walking distance of several amenities and the redevelopment includes an extension of the Greenway; a non-motorized trail network adjacent to the property. The project is expected to be finished by spring of 2027.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2024 EGLE awarded $25.1 million in brownfield incentives to 87 projects around Michigan.