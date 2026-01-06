KZN Education on readiness for matric results release and 2026 back to school

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is pleased to announce that, following a marathon MEC Management Meeting (MMM) held today, the Department has resumed the delivery of the remaining Learning and Teaching Support Materials (LTSM) to schools with immediate effect.

This decisive intervention is aimed at ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted start to the 2026 academic year when schools reopen on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

The Department further confirms that all systems are in place for the official release of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results. Today, the MEC had a meeting with the head of department and other senior officials, briefing him on the state of readiness for the release of the Matric Class of 2025 results.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial NSC results will be announced jointly by the Honourable Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Thami Ntuli, and the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC).

"As a Department we remain committed to ensuring stability, operational readiness and effective service delivery across all public schools, and we reassure parents, learners, educators, teacher unions and stakeholders of a well-coordinated and successful start to the 2026 school year," said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

