Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga welcomes appointment of new NYDA Board

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of a new Board of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) in terms of section 9(1)(a) of

the NYDA Act, 2008. The Board will assume office on 1 August 2025 for a three-year term.

The Minister congratulates the incoming directors:

Dr Sunshine Minenhle Myende – Chairperson

Mr Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya – Deputy Chairperson

Ms Kelly Sandra Baloyi

Ms Thembisile Precious Mahuwa

Mr Sibusiso Makhathini

Dr Wiseman Mfaniseni Mbatha

Ms Busisiwe Nandipha Nxumalo

This new cohort embodies the diversity, insight and urgency required to unlock the potential of more than twenty million young South Africans. “We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the new Board to champion the interests of our nation’s youth and to turn commitment into concrete opportunity,” said Minister Chikunga.

The Minister also conveys sincere appreciation to the outgoing Interim Board whose term concludes on 31 July 2025:

Ms Asanda Luwaca – Chairperson

Ms Karabo Mohale – Deputy Chairperson

Mr Avela Mjajubana

Ms Lebo Mulaisi

Mr Thulisa Ndlela

Ms Pearl Pillay

Ms Alexandria Procter

Their dedication has strengthened the Agency’s institutional foundations and delivered tangible opportunities for young people across all provinces.

The appointment of the new board comes with a clear appreciation that South Africa remains a predominantly youthful nation—approximately one in every three citizens is aged 15 to 34—while far too many of these young people are still excluded from meaningful work and enterprise. These realities underscore the collective responsibility of the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) and its entity, the NYDA, to accelerate economic inclusion and social cohesion. With the hopes of twenty-one million young South Africans resting on our collective shoulders, failure is not an option.

Minister Chikunga therefore calls on every sphere of government, the private sector, organised labour, civil society and, above all, South Africa’s youth to support and partner with the new Board: “Youth development is a national imperative. Together, let us turn promise into participation—and participation into shared prosperity.”

Media Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Ministry in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

Ms Nompendulo Mkhatshwa

Cell: 083 406 6496

E-mail: Nompendulo.mkhatshwa@dwypd.gov.za

Head of Communications for the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

Mr Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672

E-mail: cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za

