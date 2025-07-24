Gustosfera Unveils Usage-Based E-Commerce Platform for Restaurants to Launch Their Own Website & App With Ease

Gustosfera announces its pay-as-you-go website and app platform—making it easy for any restaurant to go digital without coding.

Gustosfera empowers restaurants and non-tech users to create their own website and app with usage-based pricing and zero commissions or coding hassle.

Restaurant owners deserve more than just survival—they deserve freedom. Gustosfera helps them reclaim control and thrive online without technical complexity or hidden fees.” — Prerna Kharbanda, Managing Director – India, Gustosfera

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold step to revolutionize how restaurants go digital, Gustosfera has officially launched its usage-based e-commerce platform, giving restaurant owners—even those without any technical knowledge—the ability to create their own fully functional, branded website and mobile apps. The model offers a simple, affordable pay-as-you-go structure, ensuring complete control and flexibility for small and medium-sized food businesses worldwide.What sets Gustosfera apart is its usage-based pricing model, a revolutionary approach that ensures restaurant owners only pay for the time they are actively open for business. Designed for simplicity, flexibility, and cost-efficiency, the platform offers a prepaid wallet system and three operational modes: Business Mode, Display Mode, and Offline Mode, catering to every operational need and business schedule.A Platform Built for the Non-Technical EntrepreneurLaunching a website or mobile app often feels like an impossible challenge for non-tech-savvy business owners. That’s where Gustosfera comes in. It provides a ready-to-use system for:-Restaurant Owners-Café Operators-Bakers, Cloud Kitchens, and Food Truck BusinessesAll of them can now launch their online ordering platform, manage deliveries, handle payments, and stay in control—without hiring a development team or learning how to code.“Our vision has always been about making restaurant technology accessible to all, regardless of budget or tech background,” said Prerna Kharbanda, Managing Director, India of Gustosfera. “We believe no restaurant should be paying 30% commissions or feeling stuck on food delivery apps. Gustosfera gives them back their independence.”Key Features That Make Gustosfera Different:-Usage-Based Pricing – Restaurants only pay when their e-commerce platform is in Business Mode and Display Mode. When not accepting orders, it switches to Offline Mode (free of charge).-Branding – The app and website are customized with the restaurant's own name, logo, colors, and branding.-Zero Commission – Unlike aggregator apps, Gustosfera doesn’t take a cut of every order.-No Technical Skills Needed – Simple interface and onboarding mean anyone can launch in minutes.-Real-Time Sync: Menu, orders, offers, and availability sync across the website and all apps instantly.A Smarter Way to Run a Restaurant Online: The Three Operational Modes1. Business Mode – ₹51.23/hour (USD $0.009987 per minute)Full Store Operations – Your restaurant is open for business. Customers can browse your full catalog and place orders for delivery or pickup. Ideal during active service hours.2. Display Mode – ₹25.62/hour (USD $0.004994 per minute)Browse Only – Restaurant is temporarily closed but customers can browse your products and view past orders. Perfect during lunch breaks or low-traffic times when you want to maintain visibility.3. Offline Mode – ₹0/hour (USD $0.00 per minute)Static Page Only – Your digital presence remains live with contact details and business hours visible, but without browsing or ordering. Ideal for off-hours, holidays, or maintenance periods.The price has been converted to your local currency using the exchange rate USD $1 = INR ₹85.4999. Final prices may vary based on the real-time rate at wallet top-up.This approach ensures that restaurant owners are never overcharged and can tailor their operations around demand and availability.Exclusive Prepaid Wallet System: Control Like Never BeforeGustosfera’s Prepaid Wallet System ensures complete spending control and financial transparency. Instead of subscriptions or hidden fees, users top up their wallet and the platform deducts charges based only on the hours used.-No auto-renewals-No long-term contracts-Usage is allowed only if the wallet has balance-Automatically switches to Offline Mode when balance is zeroThis model gives full control to the user, preventing surprise charges and promoting responsible usage.Start with $25 Free Credits — No Card Required. This gives restaurant owners ample time to set up their entire digital infrastructure, upload menus, add their team, and begin promoting their store — all without worrying about upfront investment.How It Works1. Register & Claim Free CreditsVisit https://gustosfera.com or download the Restaurant Admin App from the Samsung Galaxy Store . Sign up with your email and set a secure 4-digit PIN.2. Choose Your Digital AddressPick a unique subdomain like yourbrand.guskart.com—your own online storefront. Custom domains are also supported at no extra cost.3. Configure Business SettingsEnter your restaurant name, location, phone number, and currency under Settings > Business Settings.4. Customize Your BrandingUpload your logo, banners, fonts, and colors. Add your social media links and sync updates to your site and app within minutes.5. Add Menus & ProductsOrganize food categories and subcategories. Add products with pricing, descriptions, SEO tags, and images.6. Final SynchronizationClick Website & App Synchronization after major updates to reflect changes across platforms.7. Go Live & PromoteYour restaurant is now online—share your web link on social media, add it to your Google Business profile, and start taking orders.To learn more about setting up your e-Restaurant, visit Gustosfera’s comprehensive step-by-step guide at https://doc.gustosfera.com Why It MattersIn the current landscape, restaurant owners face overwhelming pressure to compete online, often relying on third-party aggregators that eat into their margins. With the increasing need for direct customer engagement, owning a branded online presence is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity.Gustosfera bridges the gap between affordability and autonomy.For example, a small café can use Gustosfera during peak hours (say, 6 hours a day) and spend only around $108/month—far less than what it would cost in commissions to delivery platforms.Real Impact for Real BusinessesRestaurants using Gustosfera report benefits like:-Increased customer loyalty through direct ordering.-Higher profits by cutting out third-party commissions.-Stronger brand visibility with personalized apps and websites.-Complete control over order flow, delivery, and payments.About GustosferaGustosfera is a global e-commerce platform designed specifically for restaurants, cafés, and cloud kitchens to launch their own branded website and mobile app—without needing any technical expertise. By offering a white-labeled, ready-to-use solution with usage-based pricing, Gustosfera eliminates the burden of high commissions, long-term contracts, or hidden fees commonly found in third-party food delivery platforms.

