SALESmanago acquires Thulium from Spire Capital Partners to unify marketing for a seamless AI-powered eCommerce journey

SALESmanago sets new standard for customer engagement by becoming the first platform to fully connect customer data, marketing automation and customer service

KRAKóW, POLAND, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SALESmanago , a leading European Customer Engagement Platform with more than 2,000 clients, announced its acquisition of Thulium , a premier omnichannel, AI-powered eCommerce-focused customer service solution based in Poland, from previous majority owner—Spire Capital Partners.The acquisition brings together two of the most innovative digital platforms and almost 4,000 customers. By combining SALESmanago’s hyper-personalised marketing automation with Thulium’s omnichannel support capabilities, the group will empower both B2C and B2B eCommerce and service-driven businesses to deliver a seamless customer journey, where every touchpoint is personalised, predictive, and monetised. The growth engine for customer-centric brands will also harness client data to deliver real-time shopping insights and drive increased customer lifetime value.The move marks a strategic leap forward in the evolution of SALESmanago, the pioneering customer engagement platform that unifies client data, marketing automation, conversational commerce, and customer service. Through integrated and AI-powered personalisation, recommendations, omnichannel messaging, and now customer service, SALESmanago will deliver a seamless shopping experience across the entire customer lifecycle—from first touch to lasting loyalty.Together, SALESmanago and Thulium deliver what modern businesses need most: a connected, intelligent, and scalable platform to drive engagement, efficiency, and revenue.Brian Plackis Cheng, CEO of SALESmanago, commented on the acquisition: “Adding Thulium to the SALESmanago platform fuels significantly more revenue opportunities for our customers. This move enables us to provide an unmatched AI-powered solution for mid-sized and enterprise businesses looking to personalise and automate every touchpoint of the customer journey. Supported by SilverTree, Perwyn and Rafał Brzoska, this acquisition accelerates our vision to build the most complete customer engagement platform for fast-growing businesses across Europe.”Thulium, currently serving 1,800 clients, helps growing businesses deliver big-brand customer experiences—without the complexity. By bringing together voice, chat, email, social, and messaging into one easy-to-use platform, Thulium gives teams everything they need to respond faster, sell smarter, and build lasting relationships.Ross Knap, CEO of Thulium, who will continue to lead the company, added: “Joining forces with SALESmanago creates a powerful opportunity for our customers. We share a vision of orchestrating smart customer journeys. By combining our platforms and leveraging SALESmanago’s advanced AI capabilities, we’ll leapfrog the competition with an offering no other provider can match and will drive further international expansion.”Building on SALESmanago’s existing integration with platforms including Shopify, PrestaShop, BigCommerce, Magento, and WooCommerce, the combined powerhouse offers:- Seamless, omnichannel experiences – across web, email, chat, voice, and mobile- Unified customer profiles – merging behavioural, service, and transactional data- Proactive engagement – using AI to predict needs, provide 24/7 multilingual support, and tailor marketing- Revenue-driving support – turning service interactions into upsell, cross-sell, and retention opportunities- All powered by AI – from drafting compelling brand DNA campaigns to visually similar product recommendations and analyticsArkadiusz Podziewski, Partner at Spire Capital, a lead investor in Thulium, added: “During three years of our involvement Thulium tripled in size, increased profitability and recruited strong managerial talent. The strategic fit with the new owner will unlock further growth for the group across Europe. Combining Thulium’s capabilities with SALESmanago’s marketing vision creates a unique offering that sets a new benchmark for customer experience platforms.”Integration and future plansThe two companies have already identified joint customers who can showcase the value of unified journeys from acquisition to support. The teams will explore deeper product integration, shared go-to-market strategies, and further expansion.John Messamore, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at SilverTree Equity , added: “SALESmanago is a standout business, and this acquisition strengthens its position as a category leader in AI-enabled customer engagement. Together, we’re accelerating innovation and setting a new standard for what mid-market companies can expect from their CX partners.”About SALESmanagoSALESmanago is a European SaaS company offering a powerful, feature-rich Customer Engagement Platform built for digitally-fueled eCommerce marketing teams. Trusted by 2,000 mid-size businesses across Europe—including Victoria’s Secret, iSpot, Orbico, Vobis, Porta, Savicki, Pitbull, Würth, Vox, 4F—SALESmanago helps brands acquire, convert, and engage customers with deep, AI-powered personalisation and orchestrated customer journeys.Following the acquisition of Leadoo, SALESmanago has strengthened its platform with personalisation and conversational marketing capabilities, further enhancing how B2C and B2B brands engage and convert their audiences. Central to this is the unique SALESmanago Growth Framework, empowering eCommerce marketers to drive revenue growth more efficiently and intelligently.More info on www.salesmanago.com About ThuliumThulium is a Poland-based technology company that provides a platform for managing customer relationships and integrating their communication channels. The company provides an AI-powered platform that eliminates customer communication chaos, combining phone, email, chat and messaging apps into a single, intuitive dashboard.Thulium software is a trusted solution that has been adopted by over 1,800 companies across Europe, including Kärcher, Volvo, TPay, Shoper, Wojas, and Morele.net. Every day, Thulium handles 9 million messages and 8.5 million calls. Thulium specialises in streamlining every touchpoint to enhance service quality.More info on thulium.com/en

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.