SALESmanago accelerates growth strategy with Thulium acquisition

KRAKóW, POLAND, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SALESmanago , a leading European Customer Engagement Platform with more than 2,000 clients, announced its acquisition of Thulium , a leading omnichannel, AI-powered eCommerce-focused customer service solution based in Poland.With its innovation hub in Krakow and operations in the UK, the Nordics, Spain, Italy, and the DACH region, the move is SALESmanago’s second acquisition in the past year, following the addition of Leadoo. With over €30m of ARR and approximately 60% of revenue outside Poland, SALESmanago has customers in more than 30 European markets and is integrated with large platforms including Shopify, PrestaShop, BigCommerce, Magento, and WooCommerce.The acquisition of Thulium brings together two of the most innovative digital platforms and almost 4,000 customers. By combining SALESmanago’s hyper-personalised marketing automation with Thulium’s omnichannel support capabilities, the group now becomes the pioneering customer engagement platform unifying client data, marketing, and customer service. This will empower both B2C and B2B eCommerce and service-driven businesses to deliver seamless customer journeys from beginning to end.Brian Plackis Cheng, CEO of SALESmanago, commented on the acquisition: “Adding Thulium to the SALESmanago platform fuels significantly more revenue opportunities for our customers. This move enables us to provide an unmatched AI-powered solution for mid-sized and enterprise businesses looking to personalise and automate every touchpoint of the customer journey. Supported by SilverTree, Perwyn and Rafał Brzoska, this acquisition accelerates our vision to build the most complete customer engagement platform for fast-growing businesses across Europe.”Ross Knap, CEO of Thulium, who will continue to lead the company, said: “Joining forces with SALESmanago creates a powerful opportunity for our customers. We share a vision of orchestrating smart customer journeys. By combining our platforms and leveraging SALESmanago’s advanced AI capabilities, we’ll leapfrog the competition with an offering no other provider can match and will drive further international expansion.”John Messamore, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at SilverTree Equity , added: “SALESmanago is a standout business, and this acquisition strengthens its position as a category leader in AI-enabled customer engagement. Together, we’re accelerating innovation and setting a new standard for what mid-market companies can expect from their CX partners.”Lejla Šehić, Associate at Perwyn, said: “We are delighted to bring together Thulium’s omnichannel support capabilities with SALESmanago’s AI-driven marketing automation solutions to create a truly end-to-end customer engagement platform serving the mid-market across Europe.”- ENDS -About SALESmanagoSALESmanago is a European SaaS company offering a powerful, feature-rich Customer Engagement Platform built for digitally-fueled eCommerce marketing teams. Trusted by 2,000 mid-size businesses across Europe—including Victoria’s Secret, iSpot, Orbico, Vobis, Porta, Savicki, Pitbull, Würth, Vox and 4F—SALESmanago helps brands acquire, convert, and engage customers with deep, AI-powered personalisation and orchestrated customer journeys.Following the acquisition of Leadoo, SALESmanago has strengthened its platform with personalisation and conversational marketing capabilities, further enhancing how B2C and B2B brands engage and convert their audiences. Central to this is the unique SALESmanago Growth Framework, empowering eCommerce marketers to drive revenue growth more efficiently and intelligently.More info on www.salesmanago.com About ThuliumThulium is a Poland-based technology company that provides a platform for managing customer relationships and integrating their communication channels. The company provides an AI-powered platform that eliminates customer communication chaos, combining phone, email, chat and messaging apps into a single, intuitive dashboard.Thulium software is a trusted solution that has been adopted by over 1,800 companies across Europe, including Kärcher, Volvo, TPay, Shoper, Wojas, and Morele.net. Every day, Thulium handles 9 million messages and 8.5 million calls. Thulium specialises in streamlining every touchpoint to enhance service quality.More info on thulium.com/en

