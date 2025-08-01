A new comprehensive booking service “ADVENTURE” release announcement ADVENTURE makes booking easy Adventure Group Inc.

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure Group Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Shunichi Nakamura) announced the launch of "ADVENTURE," a new comprehensive booking service focused on the global market, starting July 15, 2025. The service will initially target smartphone users in developing nations, launching with hotel and vacation rental booking services starting from Southeast Asia and South Asia (India, Bangladesh), aiming to bring a new dynamic to the travel market.

Why we launched “ADVENTURE” and what we hope to achieve

Since 2015, Adventure Group has been a leader in the Japanese OTA (Online Travel Agency) market, operating "skyticket," one of the nation's largest online travel sites. The company has achieved the No. 1 transaction volume for domestic air tickets in Japan and has surpassed 22 million app downloads. Leveraging this extensive expertise and proven track record, the company is now pursuing further global expansion. Since 2022, it has been actively investing in this strategy, including establishing subsidiaries in South Korea, the Philippines, Bangladesh, India, Singapore, and the United States.

While 'skyticket' will continue to specialize in the OTA sector, the new 'ADVENTURE' project is envisioned as a comprehensive booking service that aims to eventually expand beyond travel reservations to cover all aspects of daily life. This strategy will enable the company to reach a broader audience, including customer segments that have had fewer opportunities for travel, thereby accelerating customer acquisition in the global market.

“ADVENTURE” Key Features and Value Proposition

Service Rollout Optimized for Emerging Markets (Phase 1: Hotels & Vacation Rentals)

The service will primarily target smartphone users in the growth markets of Southeast Asia and South Asia, offering services tailored to local needs. By supporting multi-currency payments, ADVENTURE overcomes significant local market entry barriers and delivers a seamless booking experience. At launch, the platform will focus on hotels and vacation rentals, with a key strategy of providing maximum value and competitive pricing to customers.

We are planning for the continuous expansion of our booking services and platform features. In the future, we aim for the service to become a comprehensive booking platform for all aspects of daily life, extending beyond travel. Our ultimate goal is to capture the global market.

Application・Web Information

Name: ADVENTURE

URL: https://adventure.inc/

Release date: 2025/07/15

Services Offered (Phase1): Hotels, Vacation Rentals

Compatible Platforms: Smartphone (iOS/Android)、Web Service

App store Information :

Title: ADVENTURE makes booking easy

Subtitle: Live better with ADVENTURE

Available on: App Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android)

Category: Travel, Shopping

Copyright: ©2025 Adventure, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Adventure Group, Inc.

Leveraging the know-how cultivated through the operation of 'skyticket,' Adventure Group Inc. is driving business expansion in the global market. Our mission is to continuously provide services that enrich people's travel and lives, connecting Japan to the world, and the world to itself.

Company Name: Adventure Inc.

Headquarters: 4F, Yebisu Garden Place Tower, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative Director: Shunichi Nakamura

Established: December 21, 2006

Corporate URL: https://jp.adventurekk.com/

skyticket URL: https://skyticket.jp/

ADVENTURE URL: https://adventure.inc/

