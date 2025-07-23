Hotels Introduce Soundproof Music Studios Through New Partnership with MUSIC BOOTH

MUSIC BOOTH designed for hotels MUSIC BOOTH soundproof and portable studio Music Made accessible and affordable

MUSIC BOOTH introduces portable, soundproof music studios in hotels, allowing guests to privately play and practice instruments during their stay.

Music should be accessible, not just admired - MUSIC BOOTH gives hotel guests the freedom to play, practice, and create wherever they are.” — Shavkat Mamadjonov

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of hotels worldwide are introducing portable music studios as part of their guest experience offerings, following the launch of MUSIC BOOTH’s sound - isolated piano pods. The initiative addresses a long-standing industry paradox: although an estimated 90% of hotels display pianos in public areas, guests are typically discouraged from playing them.MUSIC BOOTH has developed a solution that enables hotels to provide guests and local musicians with private access to professional-grade instruments in acoustically treated environments. Each unit is a 4 - square - meter portable booth equipped with a piano, 45dB certified sound isolation, and a smart access control system. Reservations and access are managed entirely through the MUSIC BOOTH mobile application.“The MUSIC BOOTH studio allows hotel guests to enjoy the freedom of playing music without disruption,” said Shavkat Mamadjonov, Founder of MUSIC BOOTH. “This innovation transforms music from a decorative feature into a meaningful, interactive experience.”The MUSIC BOOTH system is designed for ease of integration. Hotels allocate a small, unused space and receive full setup and technical support. The platform’s backend provides property managers with booking data, usage insights, and revenue reporting. The service aims to create new touchpoints for guest engagement while attracting local musicians and teachers.The company has also partnered with SALTO Systems to integrate smart lock technology, enabling secure, keyless entry to each unit. The collaboration is part of MUSIC BOOTH’s larger strategy to expand into hotels, airports, and co-working spaces internationally.“Music should be accessible, not just admired,” added Mamadjonov. “MUSIC BOOTH offers a new layer of hospitality by turning underutilized spaces into creative environments.”The studios are currently operational in multiple locations across the UAE and are slated for rollout in key international markets by 2026.

