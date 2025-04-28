House of Pianos UAE Concludes Historic 1st Steinway Piano Competition GCC 2025 Celebrating Emirati Talent

Steinway Competition GCC2025 Emirati Kids Winners HOUSE OF PIANOS Logo

The 1st Steinway Piano Competition GCC 2025 showcased Emirati talents and young pianists from across the GCC in a historic celebration of music.

Witnessing 15 talented Emirati pianists compete for the first time in the UAE fills us with pride and reflects a bright future for classical music in the region. ” — Shavkat Mamadjonov

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOUSE OF PIANOS UAE , in collaboration with Steinway & Sons, Dubai Opera, and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, proudly announces the successful conclusion of the 1st Steinway Piano Competition GCC 2025 , an event that has marked a historic milestone in the UAE’s cultural and musical landscape.Over five intensive and inspiring days, the competition brought together some of the most promising young pianists from across the GCC, with participants representing Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Under the guidance of an esteemed international jury panel from the USA, China, Russia, Italy, Kuwait, and the UAE, the competition set a new benchmark for excellence, passion, and musical achievement in the region.A major highlight of this year's competition was the introduction of the Emirati Category - a first in the history of the UAE and the GCC - proudly organized by HOUSE OF PIANOS to promote local talents and celebrate Arabic music and composers.The Emirati Category was the culmination of the Piano Camp Program , a six-month intensive training initiative by HOUSE OF PIANOS in strategic partnership with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. This visionary program offered 15 carefully selected young Emirati pianists, aged 6 to 17, a series of lessons, workshops, and masterclasses, preparing them to step confidently onto the competition stage. Their performances not only showcased technical excellence but also the profound artistic potential of the next generation of Emirati musicians.Building on this success, HOUSE OF PIANOS is proud to announce the continuation and expansion of the Piano Camp initiative. In strategic partnership with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the next season aims to include even more young Emirati students across all seven Emirates, and for the first time, introduce an adult program for passionate learners. HOUSE OF PIANOS aspires to establish the Piano Camp as one of the UAE’s leading musical education initiatives, offering broader access to musical training and cultural enrichment."This competition is a celebration of dreams, discipline, and cultural pride," said Shavkat Mamadjonov, Founder of HOUSE OF PIANOS. "Witnessing 15 talented Emirati pianists competing for the first time in the UAE fills us with immense pride. It reflects the bright future of classical music in the UAE and across the GCC."The goal of the Steinway Piano Competition GCC is not only to provide young musicians a platform to shine locally but also to offer international performance opportunities - with future appearances planned in Italy, Greece, Germany, and the USA - helping to open global stages for the talents of the Gulf region.Organized biennially, the competition aspires to become the leading piano competition in the UAE and GCC, inspiring more young artists to pursue music education and careers, and strengthening the region’s cultural identity through the power of music.About HOUSE OF PIANOS UAEFounded in 2012, HOUSE OF PIANOS is the UAE’s leading destination for fine pianos, musical education initiatives, and community cultural projects. As the exclusive representative of Steinway & Sons in the UAE, HOUSE OF PIANOS is committed to fostering a vibrant musical ecosystem through concerts, workshops, competitions, and talent development programs, nurturing the next generation of musical excellence.

