Ylium integrates AI and blockchain for automated, sustainable enterprise data certification
Ylium combines artificial intelligence and blockchain to deliver automated, secure, and eco-friendly data certification for enterprises.
The goal is to meet the growing demand for AI-powered blockchain platforms capable of analyzing, notarizing, and verifying data in real time with dedicated AI models.
AI and blockchain: the future of digital trust and traceability
The convergence of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence is emerging as a key driver of the global digital economy. Ylium anticipates this shift by offering a platform that combines:
green, scalable, and secure blockchain infrastructure;
embedded AI models for pattern recognition, predictive validation, and automated monitoring of data flows.
This synergy enables new applications in key sectors such as:
🔹 Public Administration (automated document validation)
🔹 Food & Pharma (predictive supply chain traceability)
🔹 LegalTech (smart contract notarization and compliance)
🔹 Education & Training (automated credential validation)
A blockchain AI ecosystem built for SEO and discoverability
The AI integration enhances Ylium blockchain's positioning as a leading solution for data certification, enterprise traceability, and regulatory compliance. Search engines increasingly prioritize platforms that offer data integrity, certified automation, and GDPR-compliant infrastructure.
Strategic keywords like blockchain data certification, AI and notarization, blockchain for secure automation, and AI blockchain platform align with the SEO architecture of the official website:
🔗 www.ownyourbusiness.tech/ylium
Enterprise-ready, API-driven, and smart
Ylium is more than a technological layer: it’s an API-based ecosystem, designed to integrate seamlessly with CRM systems, ERP platforms, legacy environments, and cloud infrastructures. With AI capabilities, it allows organizations to:
- automatically certify events, workflows, and transactions;
- activate predictive alerts for anomalies or tampering attempts;
- perform semantic analysis on notarized data.
Ekaterina Murzakova
Own Your Business ltd
+44 20 3300 0623
marketing@ownyourbusiness.tech
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
The Most Advanced Blockchain Ecosystem for Your Business
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.