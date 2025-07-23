Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,395 in the last 365 days.

Ylium integrates AI and blockchain for automated, sustainable enterprise data certification

Ylium

Ylium

Ylium enterprise

Ylium enterprise

Ylium platform

Ylium platform

Ylium combines artificial intelligence and blockchain to deliver automated, secure, and eco-friendly data certification for enterprises.

With Ylium, Own Your Business delivers an intelligent and interoperable blockchain solution, designed for enterprises and public institutions seeking automation and transparency”
— OYB R&D team
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Own Your Business Ltd announces a major evolution in its infrastructure: Ylium, the proprietary blockchain platform, now integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features to deliver high-reliability solutions for data certification, automated notarization, and smart process validation.

The goal is to meet the growing demand for AI-powered blockchain platforms capable of analyzing, notarizing, and verifying data in real time with dedicated AI models.

AI and blockchain: the future of digital trust and traceability
The convergence of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence is emerging as a key driver of the global digital economy. Ylium anticipates this shift by offering a platform that combines:

green, scalable, and secure blockchain infrastructure;

embedded AI models for pattern recognition, predictive validation, and automated monitoring of data flows.

This synergy enables new applications in key sectors such as:
🔹 Public Administration (automated document validation)
🔹 Food & Pharma (predictive supply chain traceability)
🔹 LegalTech (smart contract notarization and compliance)
🔹 Education & Training (automated credential validation)

A blockchain AI ecosystem built for SEO and discoverability
The AI integration enhances Ylium blockchain's positioning as a leading solution for data certification, enterprise traceability, and regulatory compliance. Search engines increasingly prioritize platforms that offer data integrity, certified automation, and GDPR-compliant infrastructure.

Strategic keywords like blockchain data certification, AI and notarization, blockchain for secure automation, and AI blockchain platform align with the SEO architecture of the official website:
🔗 www.ownyourbusiness.tech/ylium

Enterprise-ready, API-driven, and smart
Ylium is more than a technological layer: it’s an API-based ecosystem, designed to integrate seamlessly with CRM systems, ERP platforms, legacy environments, and cloud infrastructures. With AI capabilities, it allows organizations to:

- automatically certify events, workflows, and transactions;

- activate predictive alerts for anomalies or tampering attempts;

- perform semantic analysis on notarized data.

Ekaterina Murzakova
Own Your Business ltd
+44 20 3300 0623
marketing@ownyourbusiness.tech
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

The Most Advanced Blockchain Ecosystem for Your Business

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ylium integrates AI and blockchain for automated, sustainable enterprise data certification

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more