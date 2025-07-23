NEBRASKA, July 23 - CONTACT: Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495 Two Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District provided the following two names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Chawnta M Durham of North Platte and Terry L VanEaton of Lexington. The 11th Judicial District consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Matthew Neher.

