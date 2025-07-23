Submit Release
Two Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District

NEBRASKA, July 23

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District provided the following two names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Chawnta M Durham of North Platte and Terry L VanEaton of Lexington. The 11th Judicial District consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Matthew Neher.

