Gov. Pillen Praises Trump’s Progress on Trade

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen, the only farmer currently serving as a Governor in America, is praising the progress President Donald J. Trump and his Administration have made for our country through new trade deals. Today, the White House announced trade deals with Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

“I believe — wholeheartedly — the future for family farms in America gets brighter every day that Donald J. Trump is President. These trade deals and negotiations have the potential to set up American farmers and manufacturers for generations. This is a historic moment in our country, and I’m honored to work with President Trump and other great leaders like Secretary of Agriculture Rollins.”

Last week, Governor Pillen hosted Shigeo Yamada, Japan’s Ambassador to the United States, in Lincoln. Japan is among America’s closest allies and a tremendous trading partner for Nebraska agriculture, particularly our beef and pork exports.

Promoting Nebraska agriculture and business in Southeast Asia has been a top priority for the Pillen Administration. Last year, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly led a successful trade mission to Indonesia.