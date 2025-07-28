Phyllis D. Light of Rooted Herbalism and the Appalachian Center for Natural Health Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ARAB, AL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a pretty common scenario. Your head hurts, your stomach feels queasy, your muscles ache. In order to get through the day, you pop pills. Even though the pain goes away you still feel tired, achy, or just "off" and your energy level is still low. Worse, the following month the headache and discomfort come right back again. That's because you temporarily fixed the problem or put a Band-Aid on your pain but never got to the root of your symptoms, the cause. Why not take a different approach to health that heals your mind, body, and soul, by considering the power of herbalism, the power of nature?

Long before modern, conventional medicine, there was folk medicine where herbs were used for medicinal and spiritual purposes. In the Southern United States in areas such as Appalachia, there were mountain herbalists, midwives, and wisdom-keepers blending and interweaving herbal medicine and rich folklore. From warding off flus, fighting a fever, or dealing with chronic health issues, people turned to nature for remedies to fight off a variety of illnesses and support their overall health and well-being.

Phyllis D. Light, a fourth-generation herbalist and healer and the visionary founder of Rooted Herbalism and the Appalachian Center for Natural Health has been keeping that legacy very much alive.

Phyllis was raised in North Alabama into a family that depended upon local plants for food and medicine. Her grandmother was a midwife herbalist and began Phyllis’ studies of herbs in the deep woods of North Alabama. In the climate of poverty in the area, herbs and other natural healing modalities were the remedies that people depended upon for their health and wellness. In was easy to notice, to observe, the relationship between healing and the use of herbs and nutrition.

Phyllis went on to acquire a master’s degree from the University of Alabama in Health Studies, education and promotion, nutrition and healthcare. She has taught CEU classes for allied healthcare professionals including nurses, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and social workers. She is a professional member of the American Herbalist Guild and served as vice-president for several years and member of the admissions committee. In addition, she is on the board of directors of the American Naturopathic Certification Board and the Alabama Sustainable Agricultural Network.

Thirty years later, Phyllis continues to use herbal remedies and nutrition to help heal those with health issues. She offers consultations with individuals on nutrition and lifestyle. She listens deeply and spends time with each client during an initial consultation. This is because healing isn’t just about removing a symptom—it's about discovering and addressing the root cause. Through these plant-based remedies, many find relief from chronic pain, depression, headaches, fevers, chronic disorders, and other maladies.

Herbs contain phytochemicals, says Phyllis, which are compounds that are thought to be largely responsible for the medicinal properties and health benefits of medicinal herbs. But she is also quick to point out that what herb works best for your health needs are completely up to you. You have to make the decision to be healthy, to be well. Phyllis’ goal is natural health education, making recommendations, and encouraging each client to learn more about their body and how to keep it healthy.

Today, the Appalachian Mountains continues to be a diverse ecosystem, home to a variety of plants with medicinal properties. Folks are pre-dominantly Christians and are practicing the same traditions their ancestors did thanks largely in part to Phyllis and her trailblazing work in the world of herbs and nutrition.

Besides her consulting practice, Phyllis is committed to community involvement and professional development. She loves to work with people and feels it is her calling to serve. One of her favorite things on earth to do is be an educator and as such she trains new generation of dedicated herbalists. She offers three certificate programs of instruction that are Family Herbalist Program, Herbal Practitioner Program and the Clinical Herbalist Program - all available online.

Phyllis is also the author of Southern Folk Medicine: Healing Traditions from the Appalachian Fields and Forests which she discusses in her podcast.

Phyllis also knows that although Western medicine certainly has its place, pharmaceutical medications with their potential for harmful side effects are becoming less desirable. People are seeking holistic alternatives to maintaining their health.

With depression and illness on the rise and the stress of living in these troubling times, Phyllis reminds us how critical it is to make our health a number one priority. Luckily, God gave us plants for food and medicine and it is her purpose and passion to walk alongside us so we can all embrace their remarkable healing potential and be vibrantly healthy mind, body, and spirit.

Close Up Radio recently featured Phyllis in a two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday July 22nd at 12pm EST and with Jim Masters on Tuesday July 29th at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-herbalist-phyllis-d-light/id1785721253?i=1000718542381

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-herbalist-phyllis-287247168/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3kp99isRgeXyGAfsjoQyAG

For more information, visit: www.phyllisdlight.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

