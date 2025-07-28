Multifaceted Holistic Healer Chloë Rae of Rae of Healing Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rae of Healing, founded by certified practitioner Chloë Rae, is transforming how individuals approach holistic healing with a comprehensive suite of modalities uniquely blended to address physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Chloë Rae, a versatile healer with expertise in Usui Reiki, Emotion Code, Body Code, and Holistic Health, is proud to present her services offering eye opening experiences for clients seeking deeper healing and self-awareness.

“I created Rae of Healing because, honestly, I’m akin to a multipurpose tool with my healing modalities,” shares Chloë Rae. With certifications in Level II certified Usui Reiki Energy Healing and the ‘Discover Healing’ modalities by Dr. Bradley Nelson—an encompassing framework of the Emotion Code, Body Code, and Belief Code—Chloë offers a holistic approach through innovative ‘Rae of Healing’ sessions.

Chloë’s journey began as a child when she naturally felt a nurturing energy within her, a sensation that she now recognizes as healing. This internal calling led her to discover formal healing practices during her teenage years following personal adversities, including the loss of her father and her battle with an autoimmune disease. A poignant experience with a mentor guided her towards healing codes, fostering significant personal recovery and revealing the immense potential in these modalities for transforming trauma and fostering wellness.

The commitment to healing transcends personal experiences for Chloë, as she emphasizes, “I charge on a sliding scale, ensuring accessibility for those in need. Clients naturally gravitate towards my services because they sense a need for my energy, which is the most organic and fulfilling way for this work to unfold. It’s a profound joy for me to assist others, especially children and sexual assault survivors, who often have deep-seated emotional wounds that can be alleviated through these practices. I have my own experience with sexual assault, having released the trauma I collected from my experiences using my modalities.”

Through initiatives designed for community support, Chloë is currently exploring partnerships with women’s shelters and sexual assault helplines. Her ambition demonstrates a commitment not only to individual healing but also to broader community impact.

Chloë explains, “Everything in existence has frequency. Your organs, your thoughts, your entire being vibrates at frequencies that can be disrupted by trauma or emotional blocks. Understanding energy is key to comprehensively addressing sickness, whether physical pain or emotional distress, through therapy that’s deeply rooted in physics.”

Emotion Code and Body Code involve identifying and releasing trapped emotions and energy imbalances, while Reiki is a form of hands-on healing that channels energy to promote balance and relaxation. Rae of Healing blends these techniques, alongside Chloë’s intuitive sense of holistic remedies, to support the body’s capacity for self-healing.

Rae of Healing operates on the philosophy that the body inherently knows how to heal, given the right conditions and removal of energetic ‘wrenches’ that block this natural process. “Your body is built to heal; I merely help by clearing the path for it to do so,” Chloë emphasizes. ‘Healing is a journey that requires willingness and openness for success.”

As a dual citizen of the US and Canada, with life experiences spanning culturally diverse regions, Chloë Rae brings a broad perspective to her practice. Her upbringing and exposure to different societal norms contribute to a unique, inclusive approach to healing through a multifaceted lens.

Client testimonials highlight remarkable transformations under Chloë’s guidance, from chronic insomnia relief to alleviating childhood anxieties, reinforcing the real-world impact of her techniques. Inspiring others to take the first step toward healing, Chloë urges, “You are the only thing holding you back from becoming the highest and best version of yourself. Start with self-love and healing, and watch how your transformation influences those around you.”

Through Rae of Healing, Chloë Rae continues her mission to empower individuals to transcend emotional and physical barriers, advocating for self-healing that ripples outwards to inspire community growth and harmony.

About Rae of Healing

Rae of Healing is a holistic healing practice founded by Chloë Rae, offering a range of energy healing services including Reiki, Emotion Code, Body Code, and herbal counseling. Combining years of experience with compassionate insight, Rae of Healing provides personalized therapeutic sessions designed to empower self-healing and wellness. Recognize, release, realign, with Rae of Healing.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Chloë Rae in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday July 22nd at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-multifaceted-holistic-healer/id1785721253?i=1000718541867

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-multifaceted-holistic-287247169/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4vCVqoqRRq7uPd3zeDW2jo

For more information about Chloë Rae, please visit https://www.raesofhealing.com/

