INNOCN Highlights Summer Discounts on Ultrawide Monitors Through Amazon

Seasonal pricing event offers up to $365 in savings on high-performance displays engineered for visual clarity, creative work, and multitasking efficiency

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Display innovator INNOCN has announced limited-time price adjustments on two of its ultrawide monitors, available exclusively through Amazon from July 22 to July 31. Designed to meet the increasing demands of remote professionals, content creators, and immersive tech users, the promotion includes significant markdowns on two of the company’s most sought-after models.As workflows become more complex and digital environments evolve, users continue to seek hardware that supports seamless multitasking, accurate color performance, and immersive visual experiences. INNOCN's summer offering answers that demand with displays crafted to streamline productivity while enhancing focus and visual comfort.INNOCN 49” OLED 5K2K 240Hz Curved Ultrawide Monitor – Model 49Q1S Equipped with a 5120 x 1440 (5K2K) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and an expansive 32:9 curved OLED panel, the 49Q1S transforms the viewing experience for digital creatives, competitive gamers, and enterprise-level multitaskers. The OLED technology delivers deep contrast, vivid color, and a near-infinite black level — essential for video editing, design review, and real-time rendering.The curved screen wraps naturally around the field of vision, helping reduce eye movement and improve workflow focus — especially over extended periods. The ultra-high refresh rate offers exceptional motion clarity, supporting not just games but real-time 3D applications, simulations, and fast-paced content environments.The 49Q1S is listed at $894.99 for a limited time, reduced from its original price of $1,259.99, reflecting a $365 discount. This pricing is valid only during the promotional window and can be accessed through Amazon by applying the code OLED49Q1S.INNOCN 44” Ultrawide Monitor – Model 44C1G Tailored for home offices, studio setups, and demanding multitask environments, the 44C1G features a 3840 x 1080 resolution and an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. Its horizontal workspace is optimized for those managing multiple apps or timelines — replacing the need for two monitors with a unified, clutter-free display.The monitor supports DisplayHDR 400, 99% sRGB color accuracy, and multiple input options, including USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort, ensuring compatibility with most setups. Whether editing footage, analyzing data, or managing livestream content, the 44C1G helps maintain workflow fluidity and visual consistency.For a limited time, the 44C1G is available at $399.99, down from its original price of $649.99 — a $250 reduction. The offer can be redeemed through Amazon by entering the code 6VGHMQ6R at checkout.Availability and DurationThese offers will be active exclusively from July 22 to July 31, 2025, through Amazon. Each model includes an INNOCN manufacturer warranty and ships directly from the official store. Promotion codes must be applied to receive the adjusted pricing.As users seek more immersive and productive display environments, these seasonal reductions provide access to professional-grade visual tools that support both performance and comfort.About INNOCNINNOCN is dedicated to redefining display technology with high-performance monitors designed for creative professionals, business users, and gamers. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, INNOCN continues to deliver industry-leading display solutions for those who demand the best. The company is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance user experiences in gaming, professional computing, and beyond.Media Contact:Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)Official Website: https://www.innocn.com Marketing Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

