Premier signs trade agreements with Ontario, Manitoba, Yukon

CANADA, July 22 - British Columbia shoppers will have more choice, while workers and professionals will have greater freedom to move between provinces after the signing of three internal trade agreements at the Council of the Federation.

Premier David Eby signed separate agreements with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Yukon Premier Mike Pemberton. All have agreed to continue working to remove trade barriers between provinces and territories.

“At a time when we’re facing an unprecedented attack on our economy, it’s more important than ever that we work together to remove trade barriers between provinces,” Premier Eby said. “With these trade agreements, we’re making it easier to buy and sell our great Canadian products to our fellow Canadian neighbours. This is another important step towards building a stronger economy here at home — one that’s less reliant on the U.S and works better for people.”

The agreement with Ontario makes it easier for people in regulated trades and professions to work in either province. The two provinces also agreed to work on a framework for a direct-to-consumer system for alcoholic beverages, so producers will have easier access to markets, while consumers will get more choice.

The Manitoba agreement includes measures to increase the mobility of regulated workers and professionals. B.C. will also endeavour to allow alcoholic beverages from Manitoba to be sold directly to B.C. consumers. Manitoba already permits this for B.C.’s alcoholic beverages.

B.C. and Yukon agreed to collaborate on removing barriers to trade. Both will also align standards for regulated occupations and registration processes. In May, both governments signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the potential of connecting electrical grids.

The agreements were signed during a gathering of all 13 provincial and territorial premiers at the Council of the Federation meeting in Huntsville, Ont.

Topics discussed at the council’s summer meeting, which was hosted by Premier Ford, included health, public safety, energy security, labour mobility, immigration, Canada-U.S. relations, sovereignty and national security, emergency management, and energy security, as well as international and internal trade.

When signing the agreements, Premier Eby presented B.C.-themed gifts to his fellow premiers, including a signed B.C. Lions football jersey for Premier Kinew.

Quotes:

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario –

“With President Trump’s ongoing threats to our economy, there’s never been a more important time to boost internal trade to build a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy. By signing these MOUs and working together, we’re helping Canada unlock up to $200 billion in economic potential and standing shoulder to shoulder to protect Canadian workers across the country.”

Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba –

“These agreements reflect Manitoba’s ongoing efforts to build a stronger, more unified Canadian economy, one where goods, services and workers can move more freely between provinces, while maintaining the highest standards for health and safety. By working with partners across the nation, we are unlocking opportunities for people and businesses and building up this country we all love so much.”

Mike Pemberton, Premier of Yukon –

“The Yukon and British Columbia already have a strong track record of working together from exploring the potential to connect our electrical grids to aligning standards across key sectors. This new internal trade agreement reinforces that collaboration and sets the stage for reducing barriers for regulated workers and professionals, so it’s easier for people to live, work, and do business across both jurisdictions.”