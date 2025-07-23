Honcho Sees Surge in Demand from Construction Sector as Delays Drive Up Costs

Miralda Ishkhanian, Chief Operating Officer of Honcho A builder on site in Sydney Australia

Delays cost builders thousands. A new range of online tools are helping them set up and run their businesses to avoid the financial impact of delays.

Tradies and builders are some of the busiest people in the country - they don’t have time to chase forms or stand in line” — Miralda Ishkhanian

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital registration platform Honcho is seeing a significant increase in uptake from construction professionals, as businesses across the industry seek faster, compliant setup to avoid costly delays.Construction remains one of Australia’s largest and most vital industries, contributing more than $150 billion to the economy annually. However, with tight project timelines, complex compliance requirements, and rising operational costs, delays in getting started can have serious financial impact.With growing urgency to reduce downtime, sole traders, subcontractors, and SMEs in construction are turning to online business registration services to move from idea to operation quickly.“Whether you’re starting a construction company, setting up as a contractor, or expanding into a new state, speed of execution is everything,” said Miralda Ishkhanian, COO of Honcho, a leading online business registration and compliance platform. “If you’re stuck waiting on registrations, licensing paperwork, or your ABN, that’s time you’re not billing – and in construction, that can cost thousands.”A 2023 study by the Australian Construction Industry Forum reported that projects delayed by even one week can see a 5–10% increase in total costs due to labour, material pricing, and equipment hire. Administrative delays can also leave tradespeople off-site and unpaid.Founded in 2008, Honcho was the first to digitise the business registration process in Australia. To date, it has supported more than 800,000 clients across a range of sectors. Construction professionals are among the fastest-growing user groups. The platform enables ABN, business name, company registration, GST, domain name and trademark registration through a streamlined online system.“Tradies and builders are some of the busiest people in the country – they don’t have time to chase forms or stand in line,” Ishkhanian added. “It’s about removing friction so they can get on site and start earning.”The service is proving particularly helpful for subcontractors who often shift between jobs or locations, as well as new operators entering the market for the first time.“People often think that registration is a box-ticking exercise. It’s not. It’s the runway your business takes off from,” said Ishkhanian. “In construction, you don’t get paid until the work starts – so the faster you’re registered, the faster you can begin.”As the sector navigates labour shortages, economic uncertainty, and increasing compliance demands, platforms like Honcho are playing a key role in helping Australian builders and contractors stay competitive and operational.

