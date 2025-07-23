Milestone for effort to expand broadband access along highways

PHOENIX – Today, local internet and government partners announced a milestone to expand broadband access and connectivity in Arizona. eX² Technology, a Vivacity company and a single source solution for those seeking to build, scale or future proof their communications infrastructure, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), successfully executed the first dark fiber Indefeasible Right of Use agreement along ADOT’s I-17 right of way. As part of the Arizona Statewide Middle-Mile Program, the significant dark fiber Indefeasible Right of Use transaction marks a meaningful step forward in leveraging public infrastructure to deliver long-term, high-capacity connectivity across the State of Arizona.

The inaugural Indefeasible Right of Use customer, Wecom Fiber, gains long-term access via a 20-year term to a 141-mile segment of dark fiber, enabling secure and scalable bandwidth for its expanding network needs and connecting its markets in Northern Arizona to Phoenix. This route is well-suited for connections to major data centers, cloud on-ramps, international gateways, as well as connecting rural and underserved communities across Arizona. Once complete, the dark fiber will connect 30,000 households and businesses along the I-17 corridor, from Phoenix to Flagstaff. First customers are expected to receive internet service by the end of 2025.

“We are delivering affordable, reliable internet to people across Arizona, and today, we are closer to achieving that mission,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizonans, regardless of their ZIP code, deserve access to the boundless opportunities that high-speed broadband provides. In our modern economy, it’s crucial that we connect people to the tools they need to thrive.”

“This Indefeasible Right of Use sale is a major milestone in our partnership with ADOT and the ACA and a testament to the State’s forward-thinking approach to public infrastructure,” said Jay Jorgensen, Chief Operating Officer of eX² Technology. “We’re proud to provide customers with future-ready access to high-capacity, low-latency fiber while helping the State maximize the value of its right-of-way assets. eX² remains committed to working closely with state and local agencies, tribal communities, broadband providers and private enterprise to support long-term infrastructure growth and digital equity across the region.”

“Through this strategic partnership with eX² Technology and the State of Arizona, Wecom will utilize a new fiber route to deliver fiber broadband internet to adjacent communities more quickly and at lower cost,” said Paul Fleming, CEO of Wecom Fiber. “As an Arizona-based broadband provider, Wecom is thrilled to continue bridging the digital divide by working to ensure every Arizona home and business has access to reliable, affordable internet.”

Wecom is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-premises broadband across rural Arizona, and has partnerships already underway with Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Pinal and La Paz counties, as well as the cities of Flagstaff and Prescott Valley.

ADOT’s dark fiber route, which traverses I-17 from the Phoenix metro area to Flagstaff, I-19 from Tucson to Nogales, and I-40 West from Flagstaff to the California border currently under construction, was funded in part by a more than $140 million in state-directed federal dollars. Commercialization of the network assets is part of a broader initiative to enhance Arizona’s digital infrastructure and connect rural and underserved urban communities while supporting economic growth, fostering innovation, and bridging the digital divide.

“This agreement represents a major step forward by advancing broadband internet from the framework being established along state highways into communities where people will benefit from better access to educational opportunities, telemedicine and much more,” said ADOT Director Jennifer Toth. “Making broadband widely available, reliable and affordable to all empowers Arizona’s economy for everyone.”

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone towards connecting all Arizonans with reliable, high-speed internet,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Arizona continues to make significant enhancements to our already highly-ranked infrastructure, and we’re grateful to Governor Hobbs, eX², ADOT, and all of our partners on this work.”

In 2024, eX² Technology was awarded a 20-year contract with ADOT and the Arizona Commerce Authority to provide operations, maintenance and commercialization services for ADOT’s conduit, dark fiber and wireless network assets along I-17, I-19, I-40W and future I-10 and I-8 corridors. This transaction represents the first in a series of opportunities to leverage ADOT’s conduit and dark fiber for additional IRU sales and lit service delivery.

For more information on dark fiber and conduit along ADOT’s right of way, please visit azdot.gov/broadband.