Special website details 20-plus projects in Northwestern Arizona

KINGMAN – A new interchange that will eliminate delays between Interstate 40 and US 93 in Kingman. A widening project to improve safety on US 93 between Phoenix and Kingman. A project replacing rough pavement on a section on I-40 with smooth asphalt.

And that’s just the start of a long list of projects the Arizona Department of Transportation has in the works for more than 120 miles of I-40 and US 93 in the northwestern region of the state. It’s so much work that ADOT has created a special Northwestern Arizona projects page on its website to inform motorists about the flurry of improvement projects.

The page, azdot.gov/NWImprovements, shares information on projects including pavement improvements, widening projects and new interchanges. Some projects are underway, others are upcoming and two are recently completed.

The Northwest Regional Improvements page includes 11 projects on I-40 and 10 for US 93. The page provides a brief overview of each project, plus links to individual project pages that include travel restrictions and timelines. Maps help drivers visualize project locations on I-40 and US 93.

The largest of these projects is already underway in Kingman, where ADOT is constructing a new free-flowing interchange between I-40 and US 93. The $106.5 million project began in 2024 and is set for completion in 2027.

On US 93, work includes two passing lane projects and three separate projects to construct more than 9 miles of four-lane divided highway. Four pavement projects involve 39 miles of new asphalt.

On I-40, the focus is on pavement improvements projects. About 69 miles of new pavement are underway, planned or recently completed across 7 projects. Also a new interchange is under construction in east Kingman, providing access to the Kingman Airport via the future Flying Fortress Parkway.

The Northwest Regional Improvements page will be updated as new projects get underway or are completed. For more information, please visit azdot.gov/NWImprovements.