Bank Beach Named Exclusive Affiliate Partner for Loanz.ca and Loanz.com

Connecting Affiliates and Lenders to Proven Lending Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank Beach, a leading performance-driven affiliate network, proudly announces its exclusive affiliate partnership with Loanz.ca and Loanz.com—two of North America’s most trusted online personal lending platforms. Effective immediately, Bank Beach is the only authorized affiliate channel through which marketers can access Loanz offers in both the U.S. and Canada.

This exclusive partnership brings together a robust performance marketing engine and a well-established network of licensed lending partners, fueling Loanz’s backend and enabling rapid, high-approval funding across all credit types. With a tested and optimized funnel, Loanz delivers top-tier conversion rates, speed, and customer satisfaction—backed by real lenders, not just lead aggregation.

“For affiliates and lenders alike, this is a premium opportunity to plug into a high-performing ecosystem,” said a spokesperson at Bank Beach. “Loanz has invested in the technology and lending relationships that matter—giving affiliates access to a truly scalable offer, and giving lenders consistent, high-quality inbound applications.”

Bank Beach offers real-time reporting, rapid onboarding, creative testing, and flexible payout structures based on traffic quality and volume. Lenders benefit from consistent user flow, pre-qualified leads, and seamless integration with Loanz’s underwriting and decision-making platforms.

Affiliates and lenders interested in working with Loanz.ca and Loanz.com must apply through Bank Beach. Visit www.bankbeach.com to get started.

Media Contact: Bank Beach Media Relations

Email: taylor@bankbeach.com

Web: www.bankbeach.com

