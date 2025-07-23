Submit Release
Locsanity Launches 2025 'Loc Girl Summer,' 'Loc Bruh Summer,' and 'Locs All Summer' Photo/Video Contest

Entrants are Invited to Showcase Their Loc Style, and Inspire Through Creativity

With over 700 entries last year, we knew it was a no-brainer to host the contests again this year. Our loc community showed up and showed out! We can't wait to see what they come up with this summer!"

— Charmaine James
— Charmaine James
CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locsanity, a leading brand in loc, natural hair, and personal care, is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated Loc Girl Summer, Loc Bruh Summer, and Locs All Summer photo and video contests! This annual celebration of natural hair, culture, and creativity invites the loc’d community to showcase their unique style this summer for a chance to win big.

Participants are encouraged to submit crisp, clear, and creative photos or videos that highlight their loc journey, summer vibe, or personal expression. This year, applicants will be limited to one submission that embodies the theme of the contest they enter.

There are three main prizes:

🥇 1st Place: $500 Gift Card
🥈 2nd Place: $250 Gift Card
🥉 3rd Place: $100 Gift Card

To enter, visit one of the official contest sites:

🔗 www.locgirlsummer.com
🔗 www.locbruhsummer.com
🔗 www.locsallsummer.com

Entrants will be asked to submit their information and upload their content for a chance to win.

Important Dates:
Submission Deadline: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Winners Announced: Friday, September 26, 2025

“With over 700 entries last year, we knew it was a no-brainer to host the contests again this year. Our loc community showed up and showed out!” said Charmaine James, Founder and CEO of Locsanity. “We can't wait to see what they come up with this summer!”

This year, entrants will be limited to only one submission through a single site. This requires participants to be particularly thoughtful about whether to submit a photo or video, and to consider what type of content will stand out above the rest.

Locsanity: Loc Girl Summer

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


