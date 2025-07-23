Colorado public health officials confirm measles case in out-of-state resident, release locations for potential exposures in Almont, Gunnison

Denver (July 22, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Gunnison Department of Health and Human Services have confirmed a case of measles in an out-of-state resident and are notifying members of the public of areas for potential measles exposures.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following locations during the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. MMR vaccine, given within 72 hours after exposure, can prevent or reduce the severity of infection. Immunoglobulin (IG), if administered within six days of exposure, may also be used in some circumstances. Locations will be updated, as necessary.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Taylor Park Trading Post

23044 Co Rd 742

Almont, CO 81210 Saturday, July 12

4 – 7 p.m. Through August 2 Gunnison Valley Health Hospital

711 N. Taylor St.

Gunnison, CO 81230 Wednesday, July 16 – Thursday, July 17

3 p.m. – 10 a.m. Through August 8

What to do if you may have been exposed and aren’t feeling well:

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. If you were at any of these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2025 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

###