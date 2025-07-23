Frontiers: The Journey of Two Surgeons Through Stroke By Dr. Siva Murugappan and Dr. Prema Samy
At the peak of his career, Dr. Murugappan achieved the remarkable feat of conquering Mount Kailash. Just months later, in a twist of fate, he suffered a stroke while performing surgery. What followed was not just a fight for life, but a bold pursuit to reclaim his medical license, an unprecedented feat in Canada.
Frontiers is more than a medical narrative; it is a deeply personal exploration of identity, resilience, and devotion. As Dr. Murugappan breaks barriers in stroke rehabilitation, Dr. Samy takes readers into the emotional trenches of caregiving, marriage, and unwavering love. Together, they highlight the human capacity to defy the odds and reimagine possibilities.
Having captivated audiences at the L.A. Times and Frankfurt Book Fairs, Frontiers is quickly establishing itself as a must-read memoir in both medical and literary circles. This extraordinary narrative redefines the frontier, not just of medicine, but of courage, determination, and partnership.
For anyone seeking inspiration, insight, or simply an unforgettable story of grit and grace, Frontiers invites you to believe in recovery against all expectations.
Get your copy today and embark on a journey where hope meets reality—one frontier at a time.
https://www.amazon.com/Frontiers-Journey-Surgeons-Through-Stroke/dp/B0D5NY5DLD
