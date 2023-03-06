Denise Steele releases new children’s book, The Adventure of Pinkus Magee
EINPresswire.com/ -- Suitable for young kids, this book gets interesting as Pinkus starts her journey on a butterfly.
The Adventure of Pinkus Magee is a newly published children’s fiction by the well-known children’s book author Denise L. Steele.
The story is about Pinkus Magee, who goes on an adventure of a lifetime. Pinkus was set to visit her aunt for a few days. In her excitement, she had already thought of all the things she wanted to do. As she was lying down in her backyard, she saw a butterfly. And she thought how wonderful it would be to be one. And soon enough, she was riding atop the butterfly on her way to a magical adventure. She couldn’t believe her luck as she soared through the sky, taking in the breathtaking views. Her heart raced excitedly as she imagined all the beautiful things awaiting her. She was eager to explore the unknown but also felt a sense of trepidation. Nevertheless, she was determined to make the most of her adventure, no matter what she faced.
Early readers of the book say they and their children love this book. The scenes are so well-written and captivating. Children would love this book as Pinkus learns about the different land and water animals. The illustrations are well-drawn and beautiful. It is a great way to introduce children to the wonders of the world and instill in them a love for nature and all its creatures.
The Adventure of Pinkus Magee is available on Amazon and has received great reviews. An audiobook version is already in the works and will be available soon.
Denise Steele began writing children’s stories during sixth grade as a project. She decided to take them up again after moving to Connecticut. The author’s other works include I Will Take Care of You and E-mail Pals: New York City and San Francisco, for which an audiobook will be available soon.
About The Book:
Pinkus is excited to visit her aunt for a few days. Thinking of what they might do during her stay, a butterfly passes by her. Pinkus is so amazed at the gracefulness of the butterfly, she begins to daydream about being a butterfly. One thing leads to another and the next thing you know is Pinkus is riding atop the butterfly. She had no idea this was to be the beginning of an adventure she would never forget.
Along the way Pinkus meets up with a squirrel, who shares a peanut with her, a dolphin, a kangaroo, a giraffe, birds, and all kinds of animals. Her travels take her to different places and she experiences different things she never imagined before.
On her way home, she is excited to see her family again, wondering if they missed her as much as she missed them. There are a lot of stories she cannot wait to tell them. But before she does she falls fast asleep.
When she wakes up, she finds herself in her backyard. There is a question in her mind, and one the readers must answer for themselves: was it all a dream or did it really happen?
Contact Information
Contact Person: Denise Steele
*Please leave a comment on my website under “Contact Us”
Website: https://thruchildrenseyes.com/
Denise Steele
The Adventure of Pinkus Magee is a newly published children’s fiction by the well-known children’s book author Denise L. Steele.
The story is about Pinkus Magee, who goes on an adventure of a lifetime. Pinkus was set to visit her aunt for a few days. In her excitement, she had already thought of all the things she wanted to do. As she was lying down in her backyard, she saw a butterfly. And she thought how wonderful it would be to be one. And soon enough, she was riding atop the butterfly on her way to a magical adventure. She couldn’t believe her luck as she soared through the sky, taking in the breathtaking views. Her heart raced excitedly as she imagined all the beautiful things awaiting her. She was eager to explore the unknown but also felt a sense of trepidation. Nevertheless, she was determined to make the most of her adventure, no matter what she faced.
Early readers of the book say they and their children love this book. The scenes are so well-written and captivating. Children would love this book as Pinkus learns about the different land and water animals. The illustrations are well-drawn and beautiful. It is a great way to introduce children to the wonders of the world and instill in them a love for nature and all its creatures.
The Adventure of Pinkus Magee is available on Amazon and has received great reviews. An audiobook version is already in the works and will be available soon.
Denise Steele began writing children’s stories during sixth grade as a project. She decided to take them up again after moving to Connecticut. The author’s other works include I Will Take Care of You and E-mail Pals: New York City and San Francisco, for which an audiobook will be available soon.
About The Book:
Pinkus is excited to visit her aunt for a few days. Thinking of what they might do during her stay, a butterfly passes by her. Pinkus is so amazed at the gracefulness of the butterfly, she begins to daydream about being a butterfly. One thing leads to another and the next thing you know is Pinkus is riding atop the butterfly. She had no idea this was to be the beginning of an adventure she would never forget.
Along the way Pinkus meets up with a squirrel, who shares a peanut with her, a dolphin, a kangaroo, a giraffe, birds, and all kinds of animals. Her travels take her to different places and she experiences different things she never imagined before.
On her way home, she is excited to see her family again, wondering if they missed her as much as she missed them. There are a lot of stories she cannot wait to tell them. But before she does she falls fast asleep.
When she wakes up, she finds herself in her backyard. There is a question in her mind, and one the readers must answer for themselves: was it all a dream or did it really happen?
Contact Information
Contact Person: Denise Steele
*Please leave a comment on my website under “Contact Us”
Website: https://thruchildrenseyes.com/
Denise Steele
LitPrime Solutions
+1 800-981-9893
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram