Garden Pest Season Peaks in Colorado: Residents Urged to Monitor for Summer Infestations

Warmer weather fuels a sharp increase in destructive insect activity across Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer temperatures rise, so does garden pest activity across Northern Colorado. Bath Garden Center & Nursery is alerting local residents to increased risks from common insects that thrive in the region’s hot, dry climate. Many of these insects can cause serious damage to fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants if left unchecked.Several pests are particularly active during July and August. These include aphids, spider mites, flea beetles, grasshoppers, Japanese beetles, and whiteflies–each targeting specific crops and ornamental plants. Some pests, like the potato psyllid and harlequin bug, not only damage plants directly but also spread disease.Colorado’s semi-arid conditions, combined with frequent irrigation in home gardens, create ideal environments for these pests to multiply rapidly. Many insect species can complete several generations in one season, escalating the risk to crops and plantings throughout the summer.Gardeners are encouraged to inspect plants regularly, early in the morning, for signs of pest damage. Indicators include leaf curling, discoloration, webbing holes, the presence of a sticky residue (called ‘honeydew) or sooty-looking “mold”. Physical barriers like row covers, strong water sprays, and hand-picking remain among the most effective strategies for control. Beneficial insects and companion planting can also help manage pest populations without relying on chemical treatments.Residents unsure of what’s damaging their plants can bring a sample to Bath Garden Center for help with identification and treatment recommendations. The company website also offers more summer garden pest resources , like an online bug finder tool, for convenient at-home diagnosis, and a full selection of garden pest and disease control supplies For Colorado gardeners, a watchful eye and quick action are key to protecting summer harvests from seasonal pests.About the Company:Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and its surrounding communities in Northern Colorado for 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.

